Why Gilmore Girls is the Perfect Show for Fall 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

The popular drama series Gilmore Girls, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino first aired on October 5, 2000. This hit Netflix show is set in Connecticut, Massachusetts and follows the life of a single mom and her daughter. The mother, Lorelai Gilmore, works at the Independence Inn in the town of Stars Hollow, where her and her daughter have lived all their lives. Her daughter, Rory Gilmore, attends a prestigious high school with the intention of going to Harvard. This is a feel-good show that is perfect to watch in the fall.

The small-town charm of Stars Hollow is emphasized during the fall seasons. They have many episodes based around their fall festivals. During these festivals there are your classic hayrides, caramel apples, and community events. These festivals make you want to teleport into the world of television and attend the event yourself.

There are many episodes that have pumpkins and fall accessories in the background, but these are a few of my favorites to really get in the fall spirit.

Season 1 Ep. 2 “The Lorelais’ First Day at Chilton”

Rory takes her first day at the new school and experiences a rude awakening.

Season 1 Ep. 7 “Kiss and Tell”

Experience the butterflies of that first crush feeling with this episode!

Season 2 Ep. 4 “The Road Trip to Harvard”

Rory and Lorelai visit Harvard to see what it will be like in the future.

Season 2 Ep. 13 “A-Tisket, A-Tasket”

The annual Stars Hallow picnic basket tradition.

Season 3 Ep. 7 “They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They?”

A fun and flirty dance marathon, with boy drama involved.

Season 4 Ep. 2 “The Lorelais’ First Day at Yale”

Like what all Loyola freshmen are feeling right now, Rory goes to college and experiences many emotions.

Season 4 Ep. 22 “Raincoats and Recipes”

If you are a Gilmore Girls fan, you have been waiting for this. (Spoiler alert- this couple kisses for the first time in this episode!)

Season 5 Ep. 7 “You Jump, I Jump, Jack”

A very elaborate event that involves jumping off buildings, safely.

Season 7 Ep. 18 “Hay Bale Maze”

It’s in the title!

Season 7 Ep. 22 “Bon Voyage”

The final episode of this heartwarming series, we say goodbye to the lovely town of Stars Hallow.