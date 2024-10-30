Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Gilmore Girls walking through Fall Festival
Gilmore Girls walking through Fall Festival
Warner Bros. Television
Culture > Entertainment

Why Gilmore Girls is the Perfect Show for Fall 

Emily Giansante
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

The popular drama series Gilmore Girls, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino first aired on October 5, 2000. This hit Netflix show is set in Connecticut, Massachusetts and follows the life of a single mom and her daughter. The mother, Lorelai Gilmore, works at the Independence Inn in the town of Stars Hollow, where her and her daughter have lived all their lives. Her daughter, Rory Gilmore, attends a prestigious high school with the intention of going to Harvard. This is a feel-good show that is perfect to watch in the fall. 

The small-town charm of Stars Hollow is emphasized during the fall seasons. They have many episodes based around their fall festivals. During these festivals there are your classic hayrides, caramel apples, and community events. These festivals make you want to teleport into the world of television and attend the event yourself. 

There are many episodes that have pumpkins and fall accessories in the background, but these are a few of my favorites to really get in the fall spirit. 

Season 1 Ep. 2 “The Lorelais’ First Day at Chilton” 

Rory takes her first day at the new school and experiences a rude awakening. 

Season 1 Ep. 7 “Kiss and Tell” 

Experience the butterflies of that first crush feeling with this episode! 

Season 2 Ep. 4 “The Road Trip to Harvard” 

Rory and Lorelai visit Harvard to see what it will be like in the future. 

Season 2 Ep. 13 “A-Tisket, A-Tasket” 

The annual Stars Hallow picnic basket tradition. 

Season 3 Ep. 7 “They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They?” 

A fun and flirty dance marathon, with boy drama involved. 

Season 4 Ep. 2 “The Lorelais’ First Day at Yale” 

Like what all Loyola freshmen are feeling right now, Rory goes to college and experiences many emotions. 

Season 4 Ep. 22 “Raincoats and Recipes” 

If you are a Gilmore Girls fan, you have been waiting for this. (Spoiler alert- this couple kisses for the first time in this episode!) 

Season 5 Ep. 7 “You Jump, I Jump, Jack” 

A very elaborate event that involves jumping off buildings, safely. 

Season 7 Ep. 18 “Hay Bale Maze” 

It’s in the title! 

Season 7 Ep. 22 “Bon Voyage” 

The final episode of this heartwarming series, we say goodbye to the lovely town of Stars Hallow

Hi everyone! My name is Emily Giansante, and I am a first-year student at Loyola University Maryland. I have loved writing since I was young, English always being my favorite class. During my sophomore year of high school, I took a yearbook class, and by the end of that I knew I wanted to major in journalism. I took yearbook my junior year, becoming an editor for the book. I also took journalism that year, writing for my school newspaper. I was selected to be an editor halfway through the year, becoming a senior editor the next semester. I was in Quill and Scroll Honor Society and was selected to speak at the 2024 induction ceremony. I was in numerous clubs, including National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and Rotary club. I also managed women’s basketball for three years and played varsity tennis for four years. I was selected to be captain my senior year. I finished my high school career with a 4.0 unweighted GPA. I started working at my parent’s restaurant when I was 12 years old, taking phone calls and bringing people to their tables. My sister and I were the hostess-duo, working there over two summers. I worked as a spa assistant from 2022-2023, cleaning beds and doing laundry. I also helped customers find the right rooms and assisted them with anything they needed. From 2023-2024, I worked as a cashier at Dick’s Sporting Goods. I checked out apparel and accessories and helped customers with any questions they needed answered. I am currently trying to find a job on Loyola’s campus, hopefully related to journalism or news. I have many interests, one particularly unique one being math. I have always loved my math classes and was always in the most advanced ones in high school. I am planning to minor in mathematics at Loyola! But to speak on a more normal interest, I love trying new restaurants and bakeries. I love bread and iced chai, so I am always looking for a new café to try. I am beyond thrilled to work on Her Campus and look forward to seeing everyone else’s pieces!