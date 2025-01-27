This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Wicked, first a 1995 novel turned Tony Award-winning musical, is now dazzling audiences as a box office smash, earning Oscar buzz this season. Starring the incomparable Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked brings to life the untold backstory of Oz through the eyes of two iconic women: Elphaba and Glinda. As someone lucky enough to experience Wicked on Broadway, my expectations for the film were sky-high—and it delivered in every way.

Beyond captivating hearts around the world, Wicked has also charmed its way into critical acclaim, with nominations from nearly every major awards organization imaginable. From the Golden Globes to the Critics’ Choice, to most recently, the Academy Awards, Wicked is universally hailed as a masterpiece. Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with everything from Wicked-themed parodies and memes to song covers from its incredible press tour. It’s safe to say we’re all holding space for this enthusiasm–IYKYK.

Though this is only part one of two (the second film, Wicked: For Good, hits theaters next Thanksgiving!), the first film sets a solid foundation, diving into the witches’ beautiful bond as they navigate success, friendship, love, and the risks that come with all three. Here are three inspiring lessons I learned from Wicked:

Authenticity Over Approval

Elphaba’s story is a powerful reminder to embrace your uniqueness, even when it feels isolating or misunderstood. Born unexpectedly green, she grew up feeling like an outcast and was labeled as “different.” But rather than shrinking herself, Elphaba leaned into her individuality and found her strength. As women, it’s a reminder to unapologetically own who we are and reject the pressure to conform to society’s expectations. Authenticity is where real beauty shines.

The Power of Female Friendship

The bond between Elphaba and Glinda is a testament to the magic of female friendships. What starts as judgment based on appearances quickly evolves into an unshakable connection. Despite their differences, they support, inspire, and challenge each other in ways that transcend rivalry and superficial assumptions. Their relationship shows us the incredible things women can achieve when they lift each other up.

Challenging Perceptions

Wicked beautifully explores how society can mislabel and misunderstand people. Elphaba is branded as “wicked” simply for staying true to her principles, despite her good intentions. It’s a reminder to look deeper and challenge stereotypes—both in how we see others and how we define ourselves.The timing of Wicked’s release feels serendipitous. At a time when women are stepping into their power as leaders and creators, this film is a call to action. It encourages us to be bold in our individuality, nurture empowering relationships, and face societal norms with confidence and grace.