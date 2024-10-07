Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Fall, marshmallows and mug and book
Fall, marshmallows and mug and book
Photo by Alisa Anton from Unsplash
Culture > Entertainment

The Sounds of Sweater Weather: 15 Songs for Your Ultimate Autumn Playlist   

Ana Sofia Calderon
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Perfection in a playlist. These calm, cozy tracks have fall written all over them. When the iced coffees turn into hot pumpkin spice lattes, these melodies create the perfect soundtrack for sipping your warm drinks during the cold, crisp days ahead. Spanning from the classic rock sounds of The Beatles to the dreaminess of Lana Del Rey, this playlist has everything you need to embrace and capture ALL the fall feelings.  

  1. Little Lies- Fleetwood Mac  
  1. There She Goes- The La’s 
  1. Anna (Go to Him)- The Beatles 
  1. Lover, You Should’ve Come Over- Jeff Buckley  
  1. North- Clairo  
  1. Kiss Me- Sixpence None The Richer  
  1. How to disappear- Lana Del Rey 
  1. TV- Billie Eilish  
  1. There Is a Light That Never Goes Out- The Smiths 
  1. Two Ghosts- Harry Styles  
  1. Sara Smile- Daryl Hall & John Oates  
  1. Dream a Little Dream of Me- The Mamas & The Papas 
  1. 20191009 I Like Her- Mac Demarco 
  1. Sunshine (feat. Fousheé)- Steve Lacy, Fousheé 
  1. Hold Me Down- Daniel Caesar 
Ana Sofia Calderon, a Long Island, New York native, is a first-year undergraduate student at Loyola University Maryland. Majoring in Communication and Media with a specialization in Journalism, Ana Sofia devotes her time to her studies and is fiercely passionate about exploring the world of digital media. In her free time, she enjoys her daily trips to Starbucks and listening to her favorite tunes. Alongside her strong love for chocolate croissants and Spotify playlists, Ana Sofia spends her time with friends, always looking to have a good time. A proud dog lover, she competes in American Kennel Club dog shows with her furry friends, Jordan and Winston. Ana Sofia also has a knack for hand-lettering, finding joy in calligraphy; she makes thoughtful cards and little notes for her loved ones. Additionally, Ana Sofia has a guilty pleasure of binge-watching reality TV and is always eager to dissect and discuss the latest series with anyone and everyone. With a vibrant assortment of different interests, Ana Sofia lives her life with a mindset of positivity and mindfulness while living it to the fullest.