The Sounds of Sweater Weather: 15 Songs for Your Ultimate Autumn Playlist   

Perfection in a playlist. These calm, cozy tracks have fall written all over them. When the iced coffees turn into hot pumpkin spice lattes, these melodies create the perfect soundtrack for sipping your warm drinks during the cold, crisp days ahead. Spanning from the classic rock sounds of The Beatles to the dreaminess of Lana Del Rey, this playlist has everything you need to embrace and capture ALL the fall feelings.

Little Lies- Fleetwood Mac

There She Goes- The La’s

Anna (Go to Him)- The Beatles

Lover, You Should’ve Come Over- Jeff Buckley

North- Clairo

Kiss Me- Sixpence None The Richer

How to disappear- Lana Del Rey

TV- Billie Eilish

There Is a Light That Never Goes Out- The Smiths

Two Ghosts- Harry Styles

Sara Smile- Daryl Hall & John Oates

Dream a Little Dream of Me- The Mamas & The Papas

20191009 I Like Her- Mac Demarco

Sunshine (feat. Fousheé)- Steve Lacy, Fousheé