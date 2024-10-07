The Sounds of Sweater Weather: 15 Songs for Your Ultimate Autumn Playlist   

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.
Perfection in a playlist. These calm, cozy tracks have fall written all over them. When the iced coffees turn into hot pumpkin spice lattes, these melodies create the perfect soundtrack for sipping your warm drinks during the cold, crisp days ahead. Spanning from the classic rock sounds of The Beatles to the dreaminess of Lana Del Rey, this playlist has everything you need to embrace and capture ALL the fall feelings.
- Little Lies- Fleetwood Mac
- There She Goes- The La’s
- Anna (Go to Him)- The Beatles
- Lover, You Should’ve Come Over- Jeff Buckley
- North- Clairo
- Kiss Me- Sixpence None The Richer
- How to disappear- Lana Del Rey
- TV- Billie Eilish
- There Is a Light That Never Goes Out- The Smiths
- Two Ghosts- Harry Styles
- Sara Smile- Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Dream a Little Dream of Me- The Mamas & The Papas
- 20191009 I Like Her- Mac Demarco
- Sunshine (feat. Fousheé)- Steve Lacy, Fousheé
- Hold Me Down- Daniel Caesar