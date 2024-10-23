This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

On a cold fall afternoon sometimes all you need is to sit down on the couch with warm apple cider and put on a tv show. These are five favorites that perfectly fit the autumn vibes!

The Vampire Diaries

This follows two Vampire brothers who arrive in Mystic Falls, Virginia and are both in love with the same human girl. This show has the perfect mix of spooky halloween vibes and pretty fall scenery.

Gilmore Girls

Everyone’s favorite mother/daughter duo! Gilmore Girls is a nostalgic yet happy show that follows the relationship between a mom and her daughter and the lives of everyone else in Stars Hollow! This show will never fail to get you into the autumn mood!

You

This series will keep you on the edge of your seat, wondering what’s happening next. Each season follows Joe, and the different women he meets, and soon becomes obsessed with. If you’re looking for a captivating and exciting crime show, put You on and get out the popcorn!

Never Have I Ever

This is the perfect binge-worthy show for when you need a good laugh! Never Have I Ever follows Devi and her friends as they go through high school, facing boy problems, friend problems, and college acceptances. This show will easily take up a whole day in…

The Great British Baking Show

Who doesn’t love a good cooking or baking show? I could spend hours watching this. Whether it’s the Holiday edition, or the celebrity edition, this show never fails to hook me in for the evening. Every time I watch it I want to get into the kitchen and bake something myself!