As October comes to a close, there still stands one night that all look forward to. Goblins, ghouls, and ghostly spirits will arise one last time come Oct. 31. Whether you’re driving to the pumpkin patch, carving your jack-o’lanterns, or preparing your mind blowingly amazing costumes, the addition of these tunes are sure to compliment your monster madness. With a playlist of Ultimate spooky classics from Michael Jackson to modern day party anthems from Beyonce and Rihanna, these tracks are a shoe-in to make your halloween festivities as fun as it is frightful!