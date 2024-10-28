Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

As October comes to a close, there still stands one night that all look forward to. Goblins, ghouls, and ghostly spirits will arise one last time come Oct. 31. Whether you’re driving to the pumpkin patch, carving your jack-o’lanterns, or preparing your mind blowingly amazing costumes, the addition of these tunes are sure to compliment your monster madness. With a playlist of Ultimate spooky classics from Michael Jackson to modern day party anthems from Beyonce and Rihanna, these tracks are a shoe-in to make your halloween festivities as fun as it is frightful!

  1. Distrubia- Rihanna
  2. 3005- Childish Gambino
  3. Sky- Playboi Carti
  4. Maneater- Nelly Furtado
  5. She Wolf- Shakira
  6. Die For You (with Ariana Grande)- The Weeknd, Ariana Grande
  7. Super Freak- Rick James
  8. Thriller- Michael Jackson
  9. Sweet Dreams- Beyonce
  10. Heads Will Roll – A Trak Remix- Yeah Yeah Yeahs, A-Trak
  11. Scream & Shout- will.i.am, Britney Spears
  12. Heartless- Kanye West
  13. Toxic- Britney Spears
  14. Creep- TLC
  15. Ride Wit Me- Nelly, City Spud
Ana Sofia Calderon, a Long Island, New York native, is a first-year undergraduate student at Loyola University Maryland. Majoring in Communication and Media with a specialization in Journalism, Ana Sofia devotes her time to her studies and is fiercely passionate about exploring the world of digital media. In her free time, she enjoys her daily trips to Starbucks and listening to her favorite tunes. Alongside her strong love for chocolate croissants and Spotify playlists, Ana Sofia spends her time with friends, always looking to have a good time. A proud dog lover, she competes in American Kennel Club dog shows with her furry friends, Jordan and Winston. Ana Sofia also has a knack for hand-lettering, finding joy in calligraphy; she makes thoughtful cards and little notes for her loved ones. Additionally, Ana Sofia has a guilty pleasure of binge-watching reality TV and is always eager to dissect and discuss the latest series with anyone and everyone. With a vibrant assortment of different interests, Ana Sofia lives her life with a mindset of positivity and mindfulness while living it to the fullest.