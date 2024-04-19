This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

In my almost nineteen years on earth, I have seen a lot of romantic comedies stemming from my childhood home to a lounge in my friend’s dorm. I can easily say that it is one of my favorite movie genres and provides a lot of comfort for myself. These are my personal top five picks for the best rom-coms I have seen.

John Tucker Must Die

This movie was released in 2006 and was one of the many rom-coms my mother used to put on for me as a child. This movie follows a girl named Kate who slowly figures out that John Tucker, the popular guy in school, is dating three different girls at the same time. They all plot revenge on John Tucker by getting him to date Kate in order to embarrass him and break his heart. Obviously not everything goes to plan. This is one of the many early 2000s classics of the rom-com genre!

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Fast forwarding to a more modern rom-com, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was released in 2018, along with two sequels released in 2020 and 2021. This is a movie I will never get sick of as it is the first rom-com I watched when I was around the right age demographic. This movie is about Lara Jean, who has written five secret love letters to her five crushes throughout her life. All of a sudden, the letters get sent to them, which causes a lot of turmoil in her personal life. This is one of the best original concepts I’ve seen for a rom-com, as it is based on the book series by Jenny Han.

Set It Up

This movie starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, released in 2018, is a hidden gem rom-coms that’s one of my comfort movies. It’s about two assistants named Charlie and Harper who work for top cutthroat bosses. They meet and realize that they can set up their bosses to date to keep them in good spirits, so they can finally get a break from work. This movie is super funny and entertaining with lots of witty acting and good side characters.

When Harry Met Sally

This is my favorite movie of all time! It was released in 1989 starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. It is about Harry and Sally who take a road trip together up to New York, and it’s safe to say that they do not like each other by the end. They then keep running into each other as years pass when they’re at similar places in their lives. They then decide to become friends and end up developing feelings for each other. Along with great acting and a good soundtrack it is definitely one of the many rom-com classics you have to watch.

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Released in 2011 with a star-studded cast, this movie is more of a comedy than it is a romance. Nevertheless, it’s about Cal who is married to Emily, until she out of the blue asks for a divorce. In trying to find himself again, he confides in a playboy in a bar named Jacob, who’s coincidentally trying to get with Cal’s daughter, Hannah. Overall, it’s a hilarious movie with likable characters and intertwining storylines.