Okay guys, we’re back. Did you miss us? Cause we missed you! A lot has changed since the last time you saw us.

ICYMI, we have a whole new team!

Let’s start with our president, Olivia Meginley ‘25. Olivia has been a part of Her Campus since her sophomore year and is so excited to be leading this wonderful group. Next are our social media managers, Genevive Hayes ‘27 and Grace Stafford ‘25. I can’t wait to see what these girlies have in store for our social media (follow us @hcatlum on Instagram and TikTok)! Next are our events and marketing coordinators, Josie Bailey ‘25 and Liv Valenzuela ‘27. I’m sure we can expect some amazing events this year from them! And lastly, yours truly, Tyra Alexander ‘26 as Editor- In- Chief. I’m so excited to get the ball rolling with my amazing group of writers this year!

And of course, we can’t forget the team of leaders who came before us. Special thanks Nicole Bacallao, Nicole Westwood, Rory Durso, Liz Mezzina, Lieschen Walz, Marie Bosslett, and Robin Hoy for leaving us with this wonderful club and all the guidance you have given us during this transition. We hope to make y’all proud.

A little background about us, this is our fourth year of Her Campus at Loyola! We started back in 2020 not on campus but through the screens on zoom! Now, our chapter is ever growing and now at a Silver status! As we continue, we hope to grow our chapter as big as we can, creating and fostering a positive community for women at Loyola!

Okay now let’s talk about pop culture — I know we’re recovering from a Brat Summer, but summer 2024 brought us so many iconic moments such as the rise of Midwestern Princess Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short N Sweet”, Love Island season 6, and maybe one of the saddest movies ever, Inside Out 2.

But there’s no doubt that the rest of this year will be nothing short of interesting with the upcoming election in November, The Wicked Movie, and so much more.

So girlies, sit back and enjoy what we have in store this year at Her Campus Loyola!

HXCO,

Tyra Alexander, EIC at Her Campus Loyola.