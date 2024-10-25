This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

As Halloween is quickly approaching, fall is in its all-time high. If you are like me, sometimes you can get overwhelmed with all the spooky movie choices and end up deciding to rewatch the same sitcom again. I am here to help you with a guide to some of my all-time favorite Halloween movies to get you into the spirit.

Hocus Pocus

This classic combines my favorite history lessons about the Salem witches and a teen adventure movie. Halloween makes me feel like anything can happen and this certainly cements that thought. The Sanderson sisters are brought back after the main character Max re-lights a candle that was cursed. The three witches are now hunting the young kids and must be stopped before their plan can unfold. This 1993 movie features names you might recognize like Sarah Jessica Parker, Sean Murray, and Bette Midler.

Girl vs. Monster

You might already know this movie from its iconic song, “You Had Me At Hello”. This features Olivia Holt and her character Skylar on Halloween night. She has always been banned from going trick or treating because of some weird rule from her parents. She tries to sneak out and when she turns off the power, she accidentally lets out the most powerful ghosts to date. We follow her as she is conquering her fears and saving the world at the same time. This movie is a Monstober classic, and to be honest, we all wanted to dress as Skylar after seeing it.

Halloweentown

The 1998 movie follows Marnie as she discovers what makes her family so odd. She is never allowed out during Halloween and her mom is always so fearful of that night. Marnie then follows her grandma, Aggie Cromwell played by Debbie Reynolds, onto a bus that takes her to Halloweentown. Marnie and her siblings then must fight against the evils that threaten to take over and save their family. This movie is followed with Halloweentown 2 and Halloweentown High.

Lastly, I know that this is not a movie suggestion, you can always look at specific shows and watch their Halloween special. Shows like ANT Farm, Jessie Austin and Ally, all have episodes from their Monstober airs. You can find lists online that have every single episode from all different shows. All movies and shows stated can be found on Disney+.