How to Embrace Self-Reliance and Navigate Independence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

You’re going to experience solitude in college.

It’s not about feeling lonely, but rather about embracing the moments when you’re by yourself. The nature of friendships in college differs vastly from those in high school. Learning to be comfortable in your own company is a crucial lesson—one I wish I had grasped earlier in my college journey.

However, don’t retreat into complete isolation. There will be instances when you can’t rely on others for company to grab a meal or run errands, and it’s essential to be okay with doing these things solo. If the idea of being alone is daunting, start practicing now. Often, I find myself without a companion for various tasks throughout the day. In my first year, this was intimidating, but eventually, the necessity of completing the task outweighed the desire for company.

This doesn’t mean you should become overly independent and eschew help. I’m learning to ask for assistance rather than trying to handle everything on my own.

There’s a profound beauty in solitude. Once you begin to undertake activities alone, you’ll discover much about yourself. It’s akin to dating yourself, minus the romantic aspect. Life isn’t always a romantic adventure; it’s not a 24/7, 365-day-a-year luxury.

Unplanned events are inevitable, and that’s where resilience plays a role. Solo endeavors foster resilience. They teach you to navigate situations independently, to shed the embarrassment of seeking help, and to practice kindness. The energy you emit is often what you attract in return.