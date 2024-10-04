This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Having trouble getting back into the school groove? No worries! We’ve all faced the dramatic change from being on break to going to school full time to having multiple sport practices to working full or part time jobs during the busy season of being a student. Read this article to gain a couple of habits and tips to help you start your semester on the right track.

To get started, write or type your schedule and assignments on a paper or digital agenda or calendar. Trying to remember every commitment and task that you have made and need to complete is not only stressful, but also challenging. By jotting down your schedule and assignments, you can keep track of everything while meeting deadlines. Perfect for becoming an A student!

Getting to know your professors and classmates is a great way to make the right connections in case of an absence or if you fall behind. By creating those relationships, you are guaranteed to have the support in each class in a time of being burn-out and being anxious.

Plan your schedule right for you. By planning your schedule properly by incorporating study-time, daily exercise, the healthy seven to nine hours of sleep, and social engagement, you are developing a schedule full of everything that you would need to make your college experience worth remembering.

Finding the right places on campus is a must for when you need to complete your work. If it’s the library, your dorm, a lounge, or simply a small table down the hall, finding the right workplace will help you stay focused on your homework and studies. Working and studying with like-minded friends is also a great way to spend your time.

In short, starting the new semester is hard. Likewise, developing the right habits is hard too. By reading this article, I hope you have gained an idea on what your next step should be. If it’s using an agenda to write down your schedule and assignments, if it’s creating connections with your professors and peers, if it’s planning your schedule right for you, or if it’s finding the right study spots on campus- the goal here is for you to begin the semester the right way.