Election Day 2024: Where and How You Can View Coverage Of the Presidential Election 

Throughout the past year, the upcoming presidential election has been a discussion in so many sectors of life. With that being said, it’s hard to believe that Election Day is practically here. Putting aside what political party you identify with, watching coverage on Election Day is important in order to be actively engaged in your community and country. Instead of having to scramble on Google to find a network where the election is being covered, here are a few platforms you can track the presidential election with.

ABC News

For those with Cable TV, there will be all-day election coverage on ABC News during Election Day. They also have live updates on their website, including an interactive electoral map with predictions and results. You can find these updates here.

CBS News

Viewers can watch election coverage on CBS News, which you can find for free on YouTube. This coverage will cover the latest news, analysis, and results throughout Election Day. You can access this coverage here.

CNN

CNN will be holding election coverage all day on Nov. 5. Their prime segment run by Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper begins around 5 p.m. and includes specific predictions and updates concerning the presidential election. To access live updates online, visit here.

FOX News

FOX News election coverage will be held all day on election day, with over two dozen FOX News correspondents contributing to the coverage. FOX News Digital will provide mobile election coverage for those unable to watch live. You can find online updates using this link.

MSNBC

MSNBC runs their special titled “Decision 2024,” and like most election coverage specials, will be running all throughout election day. Steve Kornacki is going to be returning to conduct his well-known election-day decisions based on live data coming in regarding the election. To view the latest news regarding the 2024 presidential election, visit here.

No matter what, it is vital to ensure your voice is heard in this election. If you have not already registered to vote or are unsure of where to vote, visit https://vote.gov/ for more information.