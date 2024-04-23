This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

With the spring semester ending and summer coming, getting a head start on your plans is a must! This article will give you a couple summer activities to begin planning for a great summer break.

Go to the beach!

As the weather gets warmer, so does the ocean. Go on a day trip to a beach with friends or family and enjoy the warm sand and ocean breeze.You won’t regret it!

Go on a picnic

With the outdoors nice, going on a picnic by yourself, with a significant other or friends will make for a great time. Eating your favorite foods with the people you love with the beautiful nature around you, what more can you ask for?

A day at a water or theme park

Summer is the perfect time to go to your favorite water or theme park. Take your friends and enjoy the splash or the speed together!

Enjoy a local park

As the flowers have bloomed and the trees filled with life, take a few hours to enjoy your local park. Getting your steps in for the day while enjoying the environment around you is an opportunity that cannot be missed.

Hangout with a group of friends

Planning a day with some friends is always an option during the summer! Spending time with them is never a bad idea.

Attend a concert

If you know of an artist who is going to be in town, attend! It’s always a night to remember when you sing your heart out to your favorite songs.

Take a day to enjoy a new town or city

Visiting a neighboring town or traveling to a city is a great activity during the summer. Learning about new places while enjoying a new atmosphere is always engaging. You would also be a great accommodator for your friends and family about new restaurants, shops, etc.

Get an internship

Getting an internship is beneficial for your working experience. Having one during the summer is better as you would not have to worry about schoolwork.

As the summer is quickly approaching, having ideas for plans may be challenging as your friends and family have their own plans. With this article, you are guaranteed to find an activity suitable for your schedule.

With that, have a great summer!