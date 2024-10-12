Be Valiente: A College Guide for First-Generation Latina Students 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

I have been reflecting on my college journey as a senior. I am a first-generation college student and the first in my family to attend college. I have had to pave my own way and go through so many “firsts” on my own. These past four years have been a rollercoaster of emotions and challenges. From navigating the FAFSA application, to winning first place in a Spanish essay contest, to juggling two jobs on top of classes, my college experience is not like my peers. I’ve never shied away from my identity as a Guatemalan American, but I have experienced imposter syndrome and feeling FOMO because of my commuter status.

If I could speak to my first-year self, I would tell her to be “Valiente”, which means brave in Spanish. Below, I detail how being Valiente can help you go through college as a first-generation Latina student.

Be Valiente by:

Validating your emotions and experiences. It can be hard to feel like you belong in a place so new, like college. You might be feeling imposter syndrome, inferiority complex, or experiencing new emotions. Do not ignore or push away these emotions. These emotions are valid, but they do not have to define you or your identity as a college student.

Advocating for yourself. Learn about the different resources available on campus for you to use. Go to office hours or a tutor if you need extra help. Ask about the counseling services offered on campus. There are school staff that are happy to help you, but you need to learn how to advocate for yourself and your needs to get help.

Liberating yourself from feeling like you need to fit in. I know I know; this is easier said than done. But being able to be confident in yourself will make you strong, resilient, and stand out in higher education.

Identifying Latina authors and content creators to follow. There is a huge community of Latina content creators on TikTok that share their college and post-grad lives. I love to see how my Latina sisters are rising above the challenges we face.

Embracing your uniqueness. Diversity is beautiful and makes us better people. Share your experiences with others and in your classes. Don’t let others dim your sparkle!

Noticing events, books, or other ways to learn and connect with your culture. I feel more connected and grounded in my identity as a Latina by minoring in Latin American and Latino Studies.

Taking it one day at a time. Stop being hard on yourself, girl! You’ve worked so hard to get into college. Give yourself grace as you pave a way for yourself in your college experience.

Enjoying the journey! Your college years will fly by before you know it!