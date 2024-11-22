Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Chappell Roan is a 26-year-old pop singer and songwriter who released her first album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” in 2023. Roan is known as the people’s “pop princess,” as she performs with all her heart in extremely creative outfits and make-up. Her songs are emotional and powerful, based around her feelings as she came out. Roan was openly queer for a while but came out as a lesbian this year at a show in Ohio. Many people enjoy her music, like me, for that reason, because it is hard to find good music that doesn’t revolve around liking a man.  

Recently, Roan has gotten some criticism on her recent openness about meeting fans and political opinions. In Aug. 2024, Roan posted multiple TikToks addressing interactions with fans. She said they often made her uncomfortable, and didn’t understand why people were upset when she refused a photo or a hug. Roan said that it’s not normal to go up to someone expecting a hug, and they shouldn’t expect that of her. I must agree with Roan on this point because personal space is extremely important. Also, there has been an uprise of stalking celebrities, even some instances that end horribly. She is just as much of a human being as any of us are, so she should have the same rights that we have, to refuse someone away. I cannot lie though; I would be a little disappointed if I got the chance to meet Roan and not get an autograph or a picture. 

@chappellroan

Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings.

♬ original sound – chappell roan

Roan also had a controversy in Sept., when she didn’t endorse either presidential candidate for the 2024 presidential election. She encouraged her fans to do their research about ballot races before deciding. Also she announced was that she was not voting for former president Donald Trump. This is where I got a little disappointed in Roan, because as someone who is so enthusiastic about LGBTQ+ rights, and specifically trans rights, how did you not vote against the man who wants to cut healthcare for those who are transgender? More importantly, how are you not publicly showing your support to Kamala Harris? I have so many questions I want to ask Roan about this election, and I’m sure many others do too. 

Roan was set to perform in the All Things Go Music Festival, until she withdrew from the festival the day before. Roan explained that she needed to prioritize her health, but many fans were upset after spending a lot of money to see her and not getting a refund. As someone with mental health struggles, I know how hard it can be to predict how you’re going to feel in the future, so canceling last-minute might not be great for the fans, but Roan probably felt so much relief after sending out the cancelation notice. I do, however, believe that fans should’ve got a refund, for a lot of people just went to see her. 

Even with all the drama with Roan these past few months, I am still a fan of the pop princess and her music. She keeps her personal life separate from her industry life, which is a challenging thing to do with the number of paparazzi around. She sets her boundaries and makes them stick, something a lot of artists wish they could do. 

Hi everyone! My name is Emily Giansante, and I am a first-year student at Loyola University Maryland. I have loved writing since I was young, English always being my favorite class. During my sophomore year of high school, I took a yearbook class, and by the end of that I knew I wanted to major in journalism. I took yearbook my junior year, becoming an editor for the book. I also took journalism that year, writing for my school newspaper. I was selected to be an editor halfway through the year, becoming a senior editor the next semester. I was in Quill and Scroll Honor Society and was selected to speak at the 2024 induction ceremony. I was in numerous clubs, including National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and Rotary club. I also managed women’s basketball for three years and played varsity tennis for four years. I was selected to be captain my senior year. I finished my high school career with a 4.0 unweighted GPA. I started working at my parent’s restaurant when I was 12 years old, taking phone calls and bringing people to their tables. My sister and I were the hostess-duo, working there over two summers. I worked as a spa assistant from 2022-2023, cleaning beds and doing laundry. I also helped customers find the right rooms and assisted them with anything they needed. From 2023-2024, I worked as a cashier at Dick’s Sporting Goods. I checked out apparel and accessories and helped customers with any questions they needed answered. I am currently trying to find a job on Loyola’s campus, hopefully related to journalism or news. I have many interests, one particularly unique one being math. I have always loved my math classes and was always in the most advanced ones in high school. I am planning to minor in mathematics at Loyola! But to speak on a more normal interest, I love trying new restaurants and bakeries. I love bread and iced chai, so I am always looking for a new café to try. I am beyond thrilled to work on Her Campus and look forward to seeing everyone else’s pieces!