During a time of concern for the future of women’s reproductive rights, here is a light to shine upon that worry. Many female public figures you may admire, look up to, or possibly have never heard of serve as trailblazers and advocates, for their rights, as well as yours. Here are five of the most prominent advocates for women’s rights today.

Emma Watson

As one of the most influential young public figures of today, Emma Watson’s advocacy for women’s equality has served as both moving and impactful on many women today. One of Watson’s most notable points she makes regarding feminism is that the term does not in any way coincide with the accusation of “man-hating”. In a voiceover for the short film, Hurdles, she perfectly encapsulates the sacrifice it took, on behalf of women, to get to this point. “Women and girls have always faced hurdles. But that’s never stopped us. We’ve sacrificed, fought, campaigned, succeeded, been knocked back, and succeeded again. In a race for justice, we’ve leapt over countless obstacles to win our rights.” This powerful statement undeniably resonates with women everywhere, as it intricately narrates the sheer treachery that it’s taken women to “earn” their place in society.

LadyGaga

Since the beginning of her career, pop-culture and LGBTQIA+ icon, Lady Gaga has titled herself as a proud feminist. As a survivor of sexual assault, Gaga has made it one of her goals as a public figure to advocate for the right of consent and saying “no”. In interviews, she frequently discusses her opposition to how women are expected to act and merely exist. She credits her affinity for songwriting as her outlet to convey these profound feelings. In an interview with SHOWstudio, Gaga stated “There is something mind-controlling about the way we’re taught to view women. My work, both visually and musically, is a rejection of all those things. And most importantly a quest.” Her music is timeless, beyond its catchy melodies and unforgettable verses. It reiterates the power in self-expression and self-love.

Tarana Burke

In 2006, Tarana Burke launched the universally renowned #MeToo movement. MeToo didn’t gain its international recognition, however, until 2017. Since then, it’s aided millions of women as they reclaim their power and voice their truth as survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse. Furthermore, Me Too helped open the door for Hollywood’s Time’s Up movement, facilitating a safe space for women to express their personal accounts of abuse and misconduct. At an event for Me Too, Burke made a particularly powerful statement: “We have to re-educate ourselves to understand that, unequivocally, every human being has the right to walk through this life with their full humanity intact.” Feminism isn’t about being superior to men; it’s about being equal to men.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is a comedian, writer, actress, and author, who finds much of her inspiration along the storylines of powerful and enlightening women. One of Kaling’s many accomplishments was her 2015 book, Why Not Me?, which intimately navigates her experiences practicing self-love and gaining confidence, despite her adversity. She talks about the significance of women-made media, and that sometimes people confuse a poised and confident woman for being conceited. In her novel, she states “The scary thing I have noticed is that some people really feel uncomfortable around women who don’t hate themselves. So that’s why you need to be a little bit brave.” She serves as an inspiration to female creatives and advocates, standing for equality in the workplace and beyond.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

As the youngest woman ever to be elected into the United States House of Representatives, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AKA AOC, serves as one of the most prominent advocates of today’s issues. Her main focus, however, lies in racial and gender equality in all forms and spaces. Much of her advocacy revolves around empowering women to realize their full potential, and to never feel as though they are undermined at the expense of men. One of her most notable quotes states “The idea that a woman can be as powerful as a man is something that our society can’t deal with. But I am as powerful as a man, and it drives them crazy.”

The results of the 2024 Presidential Election made many women, including myself, feel lost, hurt, and an overall loss of faith in the humanity of our nation. At this time, it’s crucial to remember that love and rationality will prevail. One of the most beautiful dynamics is between women who support other women, and to quote one of my favorites, Kamala Harris, “We are not alone and we are not going back.”