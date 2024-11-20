3 Ways to Decorate Your Dorm for Christmas 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

It can be difficult sometimes for college students to remember the spirit of the holidays; whether it be access to little decorations, stress from final exams, or everything in between. Believe it or not, decorating for Christmas is an easier and cheaper hobby than we think. These are ways college students can brighten their dorms with a few simple and easy Christmas themed décor.

Rocking around the (mini) Christmas tree…

A Christmas tree seems far too large for a small dorm room, right? It is guaranteed that there are Christmas trees in multiple sizes, ranging from one to eight feet high. A four-foot tree is a perfect decoration to hide in a corner of a living room; that way it is not too crowded, but just enough to illuminate a room. Don’t have a living room? A one or two foot tree is ideal to be placed on top of a desk or dresser in a double-bed dorm room. No matter the size, each and every Christmas tree can be personalized with sentimental ornaments, colorful lights, or other decorations.

The stockings are hung on the door with care…

One of the most affordable and festive decorations for a college dorm is the classic stocking. There are several creative ways one can accomplish this festive look. You can either match them with your dorm colors or go the classic route of red and white. They can easily be decorated and hung with a command strip or a piece of tape. You can even write your names on each one and hang them on your door in lieu of the original name tags.

Deck the halls (with DIY’s) …

Do-it-yourself projects are by far the most exciting and creative way to lighten a room for the holidays. The possibilities are endless: a cute wrapping paper design on your door, homemade wreaths, ornaments, paper snowflakes, garlands and so much more. The dollar tree has many affordable decorations, as well as supplies if you wish to create your own unique décor.

Purchasing or creating Christmas décor is not only a fun experience for college students, but it reminds us of the joy of the holidays during stressful circumstances. This is your reminder to start decorating soon before the semester ends!