It’s officially Spring, which means warmer weather, clear skies and chirping birds. However, it also means the dreaded April showers that come before bringing May flowers. Turning on a movie during a rainy day is the perfect way to pass the time or to spend time with your friends providing a running commentary on it. From an Oscar winner that you might have missed earlier to an adorable classic, here are three movies you should watch this Spring.

Oppenheimer

Look, I know what you might be thinking: I don’t want to watch a three-hour long movie about a bomb. Totally understandable, but the 2023 Best Picture Oscar winner is a must watch, even if it’s over a longer period of time. Told in two timeline, the movie follows the creation and the fallout of the Atomic Bomb, which was used in World War II.The movie won seven Oscars, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy in his role as the titular Oppenheimer, and grossed almost a billion dollars in its theatrical run. You can stream it on Peacock.

Plus One

A personal favorite of mine, this movie might be a more summery movie for some, but I like it during the springtime for the reminder that Summer is right around the corner. Plus One follows two friends, Ben and Alice, who attend a series of weddings over the course of one summer as each other’s plus one. As they spend more time together and are surrounded by couples who always thought they dated, Ben and Alice grow closer and start to develop feelings for each other. But will their differing views on love and relationships keep them apart? I really love the sense of humor in this movie and the way it reminds you that warmer weather is nearby. You can watch it on Netflix.

Little Miss Sunshine

If you haven’t seen this hilarious, heart-warming classic, now is the time! Little Miss Sunshine is about a family who takes a road trip for the youngest daughter, Olive, to achieve her dream of competing in a beauty contest. Along the way, they must come to terms with their internal and interpersonal conflicts, all while crammed in an old VW bus. The standout performance is obviously Abigail Breslin as Olive, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, which is rare for child actors. Check it out on Hulu

Though these movies can be watched at any point of the year, there’s something about Spring that makes it a great time to catch up on movies. Hope you enjoy!