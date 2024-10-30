2024 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Predictions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Halloween is the best time of the year to portray a character that you feel resonates with you and is arguably the most creative holiday. As trends along the course of the year develop and later dwindle, they are rarely forgotten on Oct. 31 . These five costumes are just some examples

of what could be a hit this year, according to the media and pop culture.

The women of social media have seen it all- superheroes, princesses, vampires, the Wizard of Oz, you name it. You can’t go wrong with the classics, but what trends are in the cards for us this year? Starting off strong with the two female celebrities that blew up worldwide in the matter of weeks; Sabrina Carpenter and Chapelle Roan. Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet tour is currently buzzing in the media world, specifically her glittery, bright outfits. Sabrina’s iconic mini dresses with her white boots can surely make for a sweet costume. Chappell Roan is known for her relatable music and unique outfits that always come as a surprise to her fans. With her colorful, eye-popping looks, Halloween costumes inspired by Chappell are well expected this year.

Cheetah print has been a growing pattern of clothing in 2024. Cheetah printed skirts, pants, and tops are one of the largest fashion trends this year. A cheetah costume makes the most sense for an easy, last-minute costume- since many already have the materials needed. This, along with several variations of animal costumes, are always timeless pieces for the holiday.

A prominent movie that aired in Nov. 2023 but will make yet another debut almost a year later– Saltburn. The thrilling and humorous film caught the media’s eye immediately for its absurdity and its overall structure. It will not be a shock to see gold wings and antlers strolling around on Oct. 31.

The America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders documentary grew popularity in the weeks after its release date in June 2024. With both the controversy and adoration towards the beautiful women of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who wouldn’t want to dress in the infamous blue and white costume?

Everyone is aware of the booming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that made a significant comeback in Oct. 2024. After six years of cancelling the show, the media was ecstatic about all of their favorite VS Angels making a return on the stage. With Victoria’s Secret Angels currently being a trend, the iconic, pink-striped robe with wings is expected on Halloween.

Pop-culture trends come and go throughout the year, but they always come back on Halloween in creative variations of costumes. Although these may be common, Halloween is a great opportunity to be yourself and be imaginative with who or what you portray.