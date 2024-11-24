The Rundown on Halloween 2024 – Animal Prints are the new Brat!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween 2024 was an enormous hit with a myriad of imaginative and intriguing costumes. This year, the highlight was the rise in animal-inspired styles, ranging from sleek cats to fierce leopards.

Let’s dive into the main trends from this year’s Halloween lookbook!

Spooky Chic

Dressing as a vampire, witch or zombie has been a Halloween tradition for years, and it truly never goes out of style. With pop culture references to gothic style of The Addams Family, vampiric outfits have been one of the most popular choices this year. There were numerous looks to choose from, including exquisite trad goth, terrifying blood-sucking, the Mean Girls vampire bride or a classic Wednesday Addams costume. Red/Black lipstick, thick eyeliner, huge false lashes and dull skin were essential components of this look. This year, Lupita Nyong’o, Chrissy Teigen, Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway and The Beckhams were some celebrities who embraced the spooky chic costume trend.

Pop- Culture Refs

One can never go wrong with a pop culture ref! Halloween 2024 has been the stage of several iconic pop culture moments and people all over the world have incorporated pop culture trends into their costumes. With Charli XCX’s new album ‘brat’, the aesthetic has been a huge source of inspiration for many this year. With dark coloured hair, funky mini-skirts and a lot of neon green, it is as Y2K as it can get!

Swifties assemble, because among the many pop culture moments this year- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has been one that generated a lot of buzz! Many couples decided to dress up as them, such as Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Yet another pop music sensation that took Halloween by storm was Chappell Roan. Her theatrical look of burgundy voluminous hair and drag makeup was widely followed.

E.T

A special mention to everyone who pulled off dressing as E.T this Halloween, because the amount of work it takes to nail such a costume is insane. The Heroine of Halloween, Heidi Klum hosted her annual Halloween party in which she and her husband dressed as E.T, among others such as Janelle Monae (who nailed her E.T look this year!)

Disney

You can never go wrong with dressing up as a Disney Character! Be it Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast or Rapunzel and Flynn, it will always be timeless. This year, Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco went viral for their Halloween couples costume as Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter.

Animal Attire

This year, animal-themed costumes were incredibly popular, with cats and leopards being particularly favoured options. Everyone could find something they liked, from catsuits to leopard print clothes. At the end of the day, everyone owns cat ears from when they were 6 years old or a leopard print dress. This paired with makeup that resembles whiskers was the go-to Halloween costume in demand. When asked, a lot of people mentioned this is rather a last-minute save and hence so popular. Christina Aguilera was also seen dressed in a leopard print dress.

And lastly, the most another look popularised by Mean Girls – the playboy bunny. Inspired by Regina George, Nicola Peltz- Beckham took to Instagram to post her look as the playboy bunny this year.

As Halloween 2024 comes to an end, we’re eager to see what costume trends may emerge in 2025. There’s bound to be something for everyone, be it pop culture, retro classics, vintage horror, or animal-inspired fashion.

Written by: Rithu Athreya