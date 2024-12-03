The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Leeds Musical Theatre Society and Backstage Society have got their year off to a great start with their first show, ‘Oklahoma!’. I was immersed in the setting as soon as I walked into the theatre, through the sounds of birdsong, and Erin Brady as Aunt Eller sitting on a rocking chair and knitting. Tom Grice leads the cast in ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’, a chorus number that further convinced me of the farm setting due to the charming Southern accents of the whole cast. ‘Oklahoma!’, which I knew little about going in, follows farmgirl Laurey Williams’ love triangle with cowboy Curly McClain, and intimidating farmhand, Jud Fry. Additionally, the flirtatious Ado Annie is torn between the dedicated Will Parker, and travelling peddler Ali Hakim, who wants nothing more than to get away from her.

There are a number of elements that made this specific production so successful, so I’ll just take some time to highlight some of my favourites. Millie Falconer and James Gadd conduct an excellent band, where the instrumental overture and dream ballet demonstrate the talents of every musician. The dream ballet itself was stunning: this extended sequence (choreographed by Edie Gray) has the amazing Tasha McCracken lead a cast of doubled versions of the main characters in a dance representative of Laurey’s drug-induced dream. Laurey’s moment of revelation occurs entirely through instrumental and dance, with no need for dialogue or singing, and it is extremely effective.

Furthermore, I was very impressed by the lighting: director Evie Grattan describes in the programme her vision for a ‘crazy technicolour Oklahoma’, which I loved seeing manifested in the pink and purple backdrop. The use of spotlights and darkness in Jud’s smokehouse additionally portrayed a moody environment that I found really worked for the mournful performance of ‘Pore Jud is Daid’.

Every actor in this production is phenomenal, but three really stood out to me. Erin Brady’s Aunt Eller powerfully commands the room every time she is on stage, Katie Crowther’s Ado Annie is charismatic and delightfully funny, and Louis Mockler portrays the layered internal world of Jud Fry, beyond that of an angsty villain.

The musical talent of the cast is, as usual for LUUM T, at an incredibly high standard. Tom Grice and Amelia Perry’s duet ‘People Will Say We’re in Love’ was not only beautifully sung but had me wholly believing in their sweet and tentative romance. Katie Crowther’s rendition of the iconic ‘I Cain’t Say No’ is perfect – she manages to convey the comedy and flirtation of her character while effortlessly belting. Additionally, the female ensemble’s harmonies were stunning – I looked out for them in every number! I also have to spotlight some of the comedic actors: I was laughing every time Jenny Fullerton and Eleanor Pepper were onstage, as Ali Hakim and Gertie respectively. There was no one at any point on that stage who didn’t bring something exciting to their character.

Overall, I’m quite glad I went into this production of ‘Oklahoma!’ relatively blind, as the incredibly talented cast and crew put on such a production that made my viewing experience a joyous surprise.

Written by: Grace Lees