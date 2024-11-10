Charli XCX & Sabrina Carpenter – The Tenacity of Summer 2024’s “Not-So-Overnight Successes”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What do Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter have in common? Both pop stars had a huge

breakout year in 2024, despite having been in the music industry for many years prior. It was and still is – impossible to scroll through any social media app without hearing one of the

hits from their recent albums. Whether it was a TikTok dance to “Apple”, or a summer

holiday photo dump soundtracked by “Espresso”, the two pop superstars ruled our warm

weather days this year. And by the looks of it, they aren’t going anywhere. The music

industry constantly tells women that they have an expiration date; if you don’t break through

within the first few years of your career, you’re condemned to insignificance. Charli and

Sabrina break this stereotype, and their years of experience show through their current

career choices.



To the general public, it seems as though Charli and Sabrina popped out of nowhere.

However, cult followers know that their mainstream success has been long overdue.

The numbers don’t lie – the catapult of these two pop divas into the mainstream has been

monumental. Sabrina had just over 10 million Spotify monthly listeners around the release of

her fifth album in July 2022, skyrocketing to 46.2 million by April 2024, following the

worldwide success of ‘Espresso’ and the drop of “Short and Sweet”. Charli had 15 million

monthly listeners when “Brat” was released in June 2024, rapidly increasing to over 45

million in late August after collaborating on remixes with Lorde and Billie Eilish, and the peak

of the “Apple” dance trend.



Both Sabrina and Charli already had strong fanbases before their breakout eras – having

over 10 million monthly listeners respectively pre-summer ‘24 made them far from total

obscurity. Social media and the power of TikTok virality have taken them from “if you know,

you know” status to worldwide phenomena.



“Espresso” was released in April 2024, and since then it’s been inescapable. By all means, I

should be utterly sick of it by now. We all have those songs that are so overplayed that they

plague your mind. The chorus of “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 drives me nuts, and it’s still

played so often on the radio (at least in Malaysia, where I’m from). Yet, there’s something

about “Espresso” that has the opposite effect on me – I’m always coming back for more.

Maybe it’s the cheeky wordplay – “I know I Mountain Dew it for you” continues the caffeine

theme of the song or can be interpreted as “I know I mount and do it for you”. Or maybe it’s

the one-liners of “That’s that me espresso” and “I’m working late, ‘cause I’m a singer” that

compels you to sing along every single time. It’s probably both of these things, combined

with Sabrina’s magnetism and charisma, that draws us in and refuses to let go.



Though it’s necessary to acknowledge that her radiating charm and ability to work a crowd

(as we’re seeing on the Short ‘n Sweet tour), didn’t just show up overnight. It’s the

culmination of her hard work for the past decade, evident as her debut single, “Can’t Blame

a Girl for Trying” was released in March 2014. Countless people were under the impression

that Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album, “Short and Sweet”, was her second, a follow-up to

“Emails I Can’t Send”. The reality is that this is her sixth album, and 2024 marks a decade of her releasing music. This is the work of a seasoned artist, who has long planted the seeds of

her career and is now enjoying the fruits of her labour.



The same can be said for Charli XCX. Most of us were introduced to her through her 2010s

hits, “Boom Clap”, “I Love It” with Icona Pop, and “Fancy” with Iggy Azalea. Between those

chart-toppers and the present day, Charli has remained in the pop sphere while cultivating a

steady following. She has released 6 albums between her debut and “Brat”, embarked on 7

headlining tours, and opened for many other music icons such as Coldplay, Paramore, and

Katy Perry. She’s been putting in the work, but for years has flown under the mainstream’s

radar. That is, until “Brat” dropped in June 2024.



Even before its release, the album was drumming up conversation, particularly about its

cover: the album name typed out in black over a lime green background. It’s been a while

since we’ve seen an album cover with such stark simplicity in contemporary pop – one of the

most recent iconic ones that comes to mind is Beyonce’s self-titled album cover. Some

applauded Charli’s stripped-back approach, while others claimed it was a lazy effort.



“They were like, ‘Why isn’t she going to be on the cover? She needs to be on the cover,'”

Charli recalled of the fan response that broke out on social media. “Why should anyone have

that level of ownership over female artists?”



Instead of changing the cover to appease public opinion, Charli stuck to her artistic instincts

and defended her decision. To her, the cover is an apt representation of her album, her art –

who is anyone to tell her otherwise? This is another indicator of a seasoned pop girl, as a

newcomer may have given in to the pressure. Especially in this modern era, where social

media has made it easier than ever for criticism to directly reach artists – they could be

harmlessly scrolling and see someone talking down on their art.



However, the backlash of the cover art certainly was not reflective of the album’s

performance – “Brat” earned Charli her highest first-week sales in the US, debuting at

number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 77,000 units sold. On Spotify alone, the album has

amassed over a billion streams, higher than any of her previous records.



The cherry on the cake is the women’s incredible nominations sweep at this year’s

Grammy’s: Sabrina has been nominated for eight awards, including all four of the Grammy’s

biggest awards – Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the

Year. Meanwhile, Charli has been nominated for seven awards – Record of the Year and

Album of the Year among them.



Charli and Sabrina have proven that playing the long game is the way to go. You don’t need

overnight success when you’ve developed a steady fanbase that will only grow exponentially

once the public has eyes on you.

Written by: Ayesha Elena

Edited by: Grace Lees