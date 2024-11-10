The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As autumn is rolling in so is the fashion, with a campus full of big faux fur coats and thin scarfs that keep you warm from the northern breeze yet still make you looking good whilst doing it.

Faux Fur

The faux fur jacket is the perfect way to pull away from the basic puffer coat and add

some flair to your outfit whilst keeping warm. The faux fur coat is a timeless

piece that has been around for many years, however campus have

taken it and expanded on it by wearing the fur in different styles like a gilet or

even a hat.

Thin Striped Scarves

Also spotted around campus is the striped thin scarf usually styled to add a pop of

colour to the outfit. Stripes specifically has been a popular pattern on the scarfs

which lifts any plain outfit and makes it fun but warm, perfect for walking to

university and back in the cold autumn weather.

Vintage

The way people shop had shifted more recently as well though, vintage seems to be

the new Zara and becoming increasingly popular with the University of Leeds

students. The thrill to find a unique clothing piece has taken over the trends bringing

more of an individualistic look to the autumn fashion. An oversized knit seems to be

a staple in everyone’s wardrobes this autumn and with a Ralph Lauren section in

almost every Leeds vintage shop it is of course the jumper everyone has for around

this time of year.

Baggy Jeans and Adidas Sambas

Low waisted baggy jeans combined with the adidas sambas have been such a

popular combination around the campus dure in the day but also the perfect combo

you can dress up for a night out. Motel Rocks have been a popular brand to get the

perfect baggy low waisted jeans from and have been seen a lot within the university

making them the perfect item of clothing when you don’t fancy wearing joggers

although still want something comfortable for those long university days. Adidas sambas are

often seen with the low waisted jeans and are all over the university campus! There

are so many different variations of colour making them still unique to each person

wearing them. The colour pop can add difference to any outfit and can be paired with

just about anything, making them the staple trainer for Autumn 2024.

There are so many unique fashion trends appearing around The University of Leeds

campus this autumn, people keeping warm in style ready for the winter months to roll

in.

Written by: Millie Mitford

Edited by: Aimee Missen