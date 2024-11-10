As autumn is rolling in so is the fashion, with a campus full of big faux fur coats and thin scarfs that keep you warm from the northern breeze yet still make you looking good whilst doing it.
Faux Fur
The faux fur jacket is the perfect way to pull away from the basic puffer coat and add
some flair to your outfit whilst keeping warm. The faux fur coat is a timeless
piece that has been around for many years, however campus have
taken it and expanded on it by wearing the fur in different styles like a gilet or
even a hat.
Thin Striped Scarves
Also spotted around campus is the striped thin scarf usually styled to add a pop of
colour to the outfit. Stripes specifically has been a popular pattern on the scarfs
which lifts any plain outfit and makes it fun but warm, perfect for walking to
university and back in the cold autumn weather.
Vintage
The way people shop had shifted more recently as well though, vintage seems to be
the new Zara and becoming increasingly popular with the University of Leeds
students. The thrill to find a unique clothing piece has taken over the trends bringing
more of an individualistic look to the autumn fashion. An oversized knit seems to be
a staple in everyone’s wardrobes this autumn and with a Ralph Lauren section in
almost every Leeds vintage shop it is of course the jumper everyone has for around
this time of year.
Baggy Jeans and Adidas Sambas
Low waisted baggy jeans combined with the adidas sambas have been such a
popular combination around the campus dure in the day but also the perfect combo
you can dress up for a night out. Motel Rocks have been a popular brand to get the
perfect baggy low waisted jeans from and have been seen a lot within the university
making them the perfect item of clothing when you don’t fancy wearing joggers
although still want something comfortable for those long university days. Adidas sambas are
often seen with the low waisted jeans and are all over the university campus! There
are so many different variations of colour making them still unique to each person
wearing them. The colour pop can add difference to any outfit and can be paired with
just about anything, making them the staple trainer for Autumn 2024.
There are so many unique fashion trends appearing around The University of Leeds
campus this autumn, people keeping warm in style ready for the winter months to roll
in.
Written by: Millie Mitford
Edited by: Aimee Missen