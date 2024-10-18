Why You Should Be Playing Disney Dreamlight Valley

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

I have written numerous articles about my love for cozy video games. Well, I’m back today with another video game recommendation – Disney Dreamlight Valley. The game was originally released in September 2022 by Gameloft. I like to think of Disney Dreamlight Valley as the perfect combination between two of my other favorite video games, Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. I love both of those games for their engaging storylines, detailed and adorable actions, and how there is a never ending possibility of things to do within the game. Dreamlight Valley takes all of these elements to new heights, with the added bonus of beloved Disney characters in the game and plenty of Disney references. I’ve been playing roughly since the game was released, so I wanted to share with you all of the reasons why I love this game so much.

The main storyline:

The main storyline of the game revolves around you, the main character, landing in a world called Dreamlight Valley. Right away, you meet characters like Mickey Mouse and Merlin and learn that all is not well in the valley. You must work with Mickey (and even more characters!) to solve the mystery behind what has been happening in Dreamlight Valley. In addition to the main storyline, as you unlock more characters and spend time with them, you can complete side quests with them!

The first expansion pass:

If you thought there was already so much to do in the base game, just wait until you hear about the expansion pass! This is an add-on that you can purchase, but I definitely recommend it. The first expansion pass is called “A Rift in Time” and it was released in December 2023, with the storyline concluding in August of this year. You get to explore an entire new world, with even more quests and characters to unlock. I think the Rift in Time expansion builds so well upon the base game and I loved getting to see how the storyline played out. There have also been hints of a second expansion pass coming soon, and I am so excited for when it’s announced!

The characters:

I’ve already mentioned that you can unlock iconic Disney characters in Dreamlight Valley, but there is definitely so much more to be said. If you grew up watching Disney movies, you’ll be delighted to know that so many of our childhood favorites are in the game! Obviously, we have Mickey, but as you progress in the game, you’ll meet characters like Stitch and Mulan! My favorite Disney movies growing up were Cinderella and The Little Mermaid, so you can imagine how happy I was when I unlocked the Fairy Godmother and Ariel! I cannot wait to see which characters they add next, because I have a feeling I’m going to love whoever they pick.

The cozy vibes and Disney magic:

One of the things I love about Dreamlight Valley is how it takes the beloved cozy video game aesthetic and that classic Disney charm. It feels like there’s literal magic in the game, that’s how stunning the graphics are. The environments are so colorful and whimsical, and you can decorate with a variety of furniture inspired by your favorite movies. You also create your own character (another video game element I love!) and can dress them in tons of cute clothes and hairstyles. The ability to customize your Dreamlight Valley opens up even more opportunities for creativity and truly making the game your own.

One of my favorite ways to relax after a long day is to spend some time in my valley. I got my roommate into the game as well, and we’ve spent hours discussing the game and all of its lovely details. I absolutely recommend this game to anyone looking for a fun, nostalgic game to cozy up with and dive into!