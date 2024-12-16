The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I spend a lot of time using reading as my wind-down time. All year round, curling up with a book and diving into an alternate reality makes relaxing much easier. I have a large collection of books and an appreciation for physical books, which I always will. For a very long time, I personally could not read a book off my phone or iPad, but as of late, I am so grateful that I have the ability to read on my iPad thanks to apps such as Libby.

Libby is an app where you can put in your library card and it will sync with your local library database, and from there it allows you to put a hold on ebooks and audiobooks. It is time-saving, and convenient to bring my iPad anywhere and be able to read or look for books without having to wait to get a book delivered and having to pay for the book and shipping. Libby has a large selection of books which you can look through and pick from there what you might want to read.

I have found myself reading double the books that I read normally due to just the convenience of having the ability to bring my book everywhere and not having to take up extra space or worry about pages bending and crinkling. I love that I can read in my bed with no lights on and I have no struggles, there’s nothing I hate more than having to get up and turn on and off a light for the sole reason of wanting to read. The app is easy to use and looks rather aesthetic, it is straightforward and does not leave room for extra worries.

Since using Libby I have gotten myself out of a reading slump and have embraced how much I loved reading once before. The app truly has become a favorite or top ten on my phone and my iPad. I would highly recommend it to any reader!