What You Should Wear to Graduation Based on Your Lasell School

As my college life comes to an end, there is one big question on my mind: what am I going to wear to graduation!? Commencement is a huge event where you’ll be saying goodbye to lots of people and taking plenty of pictures. Add in the fact that Lasell’s Commencement ceremony is held outside in the May heat, and there are a lot of factors to consider. To make it a little easier for us all, I’ve assigned everyone a beautiful outfit based on the school their major falls under!

Longe School of Business

If you belong to the School of Business, there is a high chance you will be posting your grad pictures on your LinkedIn. I think you should wear something that says “If you hire me, we’re both going to make a lot of money.” Perhaps consider this white bodycon trumpet hem dress from Lulus, or this Nordstrom tie waist midi dress. For the School of Business, simplicity and elegance is the way to go.

School of Communications and the Arts

When it comes to ComArts, you may be behind the scenes, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be in the spotlight. While there aren’t a huge amount of different majors in the ComArts school, they do range widely. What kind of outfit works for both a Graphic Design major and a Sports Communications major? I can see these majors in something that stands out, but not too wildly. A nice floral print comes to mind. Try out something like this pale blue floral midi dress from Lulus, or this brocade mini dress from Macy’s.

School of Fashion

Let’s be honest, School of Fashion, you’re not here to play around. After a long semester of senior collection preparation and runway, you want to turn an amazing final look and get out of town. If you want to stay classic with a white dress, this ruffled strapless midi dress from Lulus will stun the crowd. For a real eye-catcher, go with this strapless pink embroidered look from Lulus. Secondhand shoppers also have some great options like this wavy midi dress from ThreadUp.



School of Health Sciences

Health Sciences, I’ll be so honest, you are a mystery to me. I have amazing friends who are in this school and I have no idea what they do. That being said, I feel as though I can somewhat read the vibes. I see these graduates in something stunning but practical. I think this asymmetrical jumpsuit from Nordstrom or this simple jumpsuit from Target would work great. I just really want you to wear a jumpsuit!

School of Humanities, Education, Justice, and Social Sciences

Hey, that’s me! The school of HEJSS is very underrated and often forgotten about, but we’re here and ready to make an impression! This school is full of education majors, so I went in a very ‘fun teacher’ direction. For some reason, puff sleeves really stood out to me. Consider this watercolor-esque puff sleeve mini dress from Lulus or this floral v-neck swing dress from Old Navy.

Whatever you wear, be proud and confident! You just completed an extremely hard and amazing task, and you are free to go pursue your dream life!