In celebration of my 21st birthday, I want to list some things I will be doing on my birthday or soon.

Karaoke

My personal favorite! I love singing my favorite K-pop songs and karaoke classics. Also, it was fun with friends trying to hit high notes only made for Ariana Grande. I particularly like going to Station KTV because it has private rooms, making me feel more comfortable.

Tutuland offers tufting and crafting. Some of the activities provided are custom rugs varying in sizes, pouring art, and decorating many items like phone cases, AirPods cases, and mirrors. I plan on making a new phone case and tufting a matching rug with my sisters.

I fell in love with minigolf since being with my partner and I have been dying to try Puttshack since it brings a whole new experience of adding technology to their minigolf courses. Also, they allow you to drink throughout the course if you are 21+. Trying to swing straight would be difficult and a bit funnier with friends.

Now for my first bar experience, I loved this place! Versus is an arcade bar that features many games from pinball and Pac-Man to video games and board games. With weekly events and tournaments to enter, truly a gamer paradise! They serve pub grub and cocktails and milkshakes!

Any Hibachi + Boba

I went to a hibachi restaurant with my family and I had so much fun seeing all of us laughing because of how entertaining the cooks are. The food was amazing and we had so much making jokes with our cook. After we got some sweet boba.

Axe Throwing

I was honestly pretty scared to throw the axe because I did not want to throw it wrong but when I got the hang of it I had lots of fun. I went to Crazy Axes and they had many different technology-based video games for axe throwing such as darts and tic tac toe. Also, they allow cocktails and beer when playing.