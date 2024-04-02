The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TikTok can be seen in both a positive and negative light, as it promotes a lot of good but can also take up a lot of our time or energy. I have been spending less time on the app recently, but here is a list of my top favorite Tik Tokers who I love to see on my For You page.

Uncle Bob and Teagan

This pair, uncle and niece, never fail to bring a smile to my face. Their videos are so simple but exude such a positive energy. Teagan is usually either snacking on some food or doing her uncle’s makeup. Uncle Bob just goes with the flow with anything Teagan wants to do, and their love is so heartwarming.

Leo Skepi

This man has a beautiful soul and personality, and is so incredibly funny. I could listen to him talk for hours. His videos consist of going to the gym, fashion, making jokes, and telling entertaining stories about his life. I also recently discovered that he has a podcast, and will now be listening to his wisdom religiously.

The Bellairs

I have been a fan of these two for a long time! They are a lesbian couple, and they love to dance, crack jokes, fit checks, and sing songs. I enjoy their energy and realness. They also promote and support mental health through their videos and merchandise. They own “A Bee Nice Co.” which helps spread awareness about mental health. I think my favorite part about them is that they do not live a big, glamorous life, they are humble people, so I can relate to their “Day in the Life” videos.

Mama Tot

Everybody loves Mama Tot. She is such a beautiful human, and cares so deeply for the people in her life, and her fans. She often posts inspirational videos to help motivate or allow people to feel loved and included. My favorite videos of hers are when she is eating lunch and invites you to sit with her while she talks. This can help some people who are feeling lonely or are struggling in the day to feel welcomed and safe.

Anna Sitar

Anna is a positive soul who posts artistic and creative clips of her life. She is a photographer/videographer, so her videos are very satisfying to watch. She posted a lot about her healing journey, and is amazing at giving advice and being real. She isn’t scared to show the world that she too has emotions and does not live a perfect life.

Overall, Tik Tok can be a very bright place if you find some good, positive people to watch. It is important to realize the difference between people who display a “perfect” life on the app versus people who show that not everything about them is “perfect”.