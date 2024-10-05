The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boston’s cafés offer more than just a caffeine fix—they provide a place to stay with friends, study or work, get out of the hectic streets, and get a drink or treat while you’re at it! Whether you’re a student cramming for finals, a professional seeking a quiet space to work, or maybe just a traveler looking for a taste of what the city has to offer, these are some of my go-to cafés in Boston.

1. Render Coffee

Render Coffee can be found on Columbus Ave., near Northeastern University and Wentworth Institute of Technology. This café has something very special for the city of Boston: a quiet study haven. Once you order, you can head to the back of the shop to see a fully encased patio with lots of natural light and a ceiling fan for the hotter months. The noise in the room is minimal, and every time I’ve gone, all of the other customers got out their laptops and spent hours there. It truly is an adorable retreat with pastries and coffee to match!



2. Matcha Cafe Maiko

Matcha Café Maiko is located on Jersey St., close to Fenway and the Museum of Fine Arts, making it a great place for tourists seeking authentic green tea! As the name suggests, Matcha Café Maiko’s specialty is matcha. From matcha bubble tea to matcha lattes to matcha soft serve, this café will definitely have something to scratch your itch for matcha. Don’t worry, if you aren’t in the matcha mood, there are still other wonderful flavors like ube, hojicha, and Earl Grey! The shop itself is nice and soothing, with a delicious smell and chill music to really help you relax.

3. Pavement Coffeehouse

The bagels here are TO DIE FOR! I’d say Pavement is becoming a fan favorite for Boston, especially because they have a couple of destinations sprinkled throughout the city. They also have good iced lattes and, of course, coffee! In my experience, the customer service is great, very friendly, and very transparent about any waiting times. Most venues are very cozy and comfortable to study or do work in; however, it does get pretty busy, so if quiet is a must for you, this might not be the place.