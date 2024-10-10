The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past year, I have become obsessed with building my collection of lipsticks. As someone who barely used to wear any lipstick besides the occasional lip balm or gloss, I now love wearing lipstick! It makes me feel more put together and sometimes it just complements whatever I’m wearing. I’m particularly inclined to more berry-toned and “vampy” shades, so you can imagine how excited I am now that fall has arrived. I think there’s just something about wearing a cozy sweater and my Doc-Martens and putting on a lipstick shade to tie the whole look together. So, here are the lipstick colors that I think are perfect for fall.

The NYX Slim Lip Pencil in the shade ‘Espresso’:

I know this is technically a lip pencil and not lipstick, but I had to include it. I use this as a lip liner when applying the other shades on this list. I typically don’t wear lip liners, but countless users on TikTok mentioned this product as a great brown lip pencil. I may be easily influenced, but this is genuinely a great product! Whenever I combine it with my lipstick, it just looks so good! It’s also pretty long-lasting, so I don’t have to reapply a lot during the day.

The about-face Cherry Pick Lip Color Butter in the shade ‘The Cranberries’:

I’ve loved Halsey since I was in middle school, and her makeup brand, about-face, is incredible as well. I’m also obsessed with her THE PERFORMER Skin-Focused Foundation; it’s easily one of the best foundations I’ve ever used and has such an amazing shade range that I was able to find the right shade on the first try. But, getting back to the lipstick – this is so hydrating and wears beautifully. I was drawn to the shade ‘The Cranberries’ in particular, not only because it’s gorgeous, but because I also love the Irish rock band by the same name. To me, it’s the perfect reddish-brown lipstick color. I will say that it is scented, which may be something to consider if you aren’t a fan of products containing fragrance.

The Clinique Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss in the shade ‘Black Honey Pop’:

Finally, I was not immune to the Black Honey obsession that’s everywhere online. Black Honey is a shade that Clinique created and made products ranging from blush, mascara, and of course, lipstick. It is a berry color that just looks stunning on everyone I’ve seen wearing it. I have the gloss version; it is a thick formula without being too sticky and also lasts such a long time. It’s definitely a staple in my lipstick collection.