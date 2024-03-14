The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but I definitely need some sunshine in my life. I need to be riding in my girlfriend’s Jeep with no doors or roof, sun shining in, and music blasting. Destination? Who even knows? I have crafted a playlist that feels exactly like the day I just described.

Harry never fails to put me in a better mood, especially Carolina or Kiwi. Carolina feels more spring vibes to me. (And I fear I somehow find a way to make Kiwi fit in all my playlist articles, so this is me being so brave.)

Personally, I will be dancing in the passenger seat of the Jeep feeling so much cooler than I am with my sunglasses on.

Miss Sabrina, I am obsessed with you. (My girlfriend is too.) This is just such a silly fun song, it had to make the cut.

Not as high beat as the others but still needs to be here. Why? Because we are going out tonight, f*ck it.

I will find a way to have Noah Kahan appear in every playlist, and I am not sorry. This is a personal favorite, so here it stays.

The next couple of songs are a bit of a throwback. Why did we ever stop listening to these bangers? Kicking it off with this classic.

I picture singing this in the car while driving to watch the sunset.

I sang this with my chest a little too much as a kid and somehow didn’t connect the dots until later. Anyway, now I sing this with my chest and kiss girls. (One girl, my girlfriend, but still.)

I am not sure if this is spring break vibes, but every time I have been in the car lately I need to belt this at the top of my lungs. We can make it spring break by rolling down the windows.

This is an all-year song, but this never fails to get every person singing no matter who you’re in the car with.

We did not talk about her music enough. I am bringing it back.