The opinions expressed in this article are the writer's own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

I don’t know about you, but I definitely need some sunshine in my life. I need to be riding in my girlfriend’s Jeep with no doors or roof, sun shining in, and music blasting. Destination? Who even knows? I have crafted a playlist that feels exactly like the day I just described. 

  1. Carolina – Harry Styles 

Harry never fails to put me in a better mood, especially Carolina or Kiwi. Carolina feels more spring vibes to me. (And I fear I somehow find a way to make Kiwi fit in all my playlist articles, so this is me being so brave.) 

  1. Wet Dream – Wet Leg 

Personally, I will be dancing in the passenger seat of the Jeep feeling so much cooler than I am with my sunglasses on. 

  1. Nonsense – Sabrina Carpenter

Miss Sabrina, I am obsessed with you. (My girlfriend is too.) This is just such a silly fun song, it had to make the cut.  

  1. Weekend – Mac Miller (feat. Miguel) 

Not as high beat as the others but still needs to be here. Why? Because we are going out tonight, f*ck it. 

  1. She Calls Me Back – Noah Kahan

I will find a way to have Noah Kahan appear in every playlist, and I am not sorry. This is a personal favorite, so here it stays. 

  1. Everybody Talks – Neon Trees

The next couple of songs are a bit of a throwback. Why did we ever stop listening to these bangers? Kicking it off with this classic. 

  1. Locked Out of Heaven – Bruno Mars

I picture singing this in the car while driving to watch the sunset. 

  1. I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry 

I sang this with my chest a little too much as a kid and somehow didn’t connect the dots until later. Anyway, now I sing this with my chest and kiss girls. (One girl, my girlfriend, but still.) 

  1. Talking Body – Tove Lo

I am not sure if this is spring break vibes, but every time I have been in the car lately I need to belt this at the top of my lungs. We can make it spring break by rolling down the windows.

  1. Before He Cheats – Carrie Underwood

This is an all-year song, but this never fails to get every person singing no matter who you’re in the car with. 

  1. Let’s Be Friends – Emily Osment 

We did not talk about her music enough. I am bringing it back.

Ceci Wood

Lasell '24

Ceci is a Senior at Lasell University and is studying English. In her free time, you can find her reading, writing, making some banging playlists, or spending time with her girlfriend.