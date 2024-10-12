The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes we want to feel sexy, but don’t know how to fully embrace it. Even if we wear the smallest of skirts, the croppest of tops, and show nothing but skin, sometimes we need some help with our sexiness. And what’s better to feel more sexy than with a playlist of music to be sexy to! From pop to rap to r&b, I’m here to share some songs with you with my knowledge of music, ‘cause music is one of my passions that has stuck with me through thick and thin, high and low. Let’s get into some sexiness.

F*ck – Snow Wife

Snow Wife is possibly one of those artists that ALWAYS want you to be nothing but sexy. Every time I listen to this song in the shower, I feel like I’m performing a show for only adults to watch or daydreaming about being in my own music video.

Don’t Cha – The Pussycat Dolls ft. Busta Rhymes

This is one of THE songs to feel sexy to, hopefully not in a way to convince someone to leave their girlfriend for you, but in a way that you would feel like you can turn people’s heads anywhere you go no matter if it’s to class, the dining hall, the store, etc.

Oh – Ciara ft. Ludacris

Ciara is one of the best artists from the 2000s to make music that can boost your confidence to 1,000 and this is one of those songs. The way she says “Oh” and the music being a little slow so it can be a bit sensual is something that can really make someone get into the sexy mood.

Glamorous – Fergie ft. Ludacris

Next to Ciara, Fergie is another artist that can give you that “looking hot babe” kind of feeling. A feeling where you’re admiring yourself in the mirror calling yourself “gorgeous” and “sexy thing” before strutting the town and blessing everyone with your sexy beauty. A song like this, especially from the 2000s, is always a go-to thing for music to make you feel hot.

Stay sexy everyone!