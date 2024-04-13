The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I would say I really enjoy scrolling through TikTok, but unfortunately, that means that sometimes those songs get stuck in my head. These songs play on repeat and I feel like this creates a little mental playlist. Here is the list of songs that have been stuck in my head, especially over the last few weeks.

Too Sweet by Hozier – This song obviously stuck, mostly because of its attraction through social media. It really is such a great song and I have no complaints about it playing on repeat as it is catchy.

Better Off by David J. – Another guilty pleasure song I got attached to through social media. It isn’t my favorite song, but it’s so catchy and it’s one of the songs that I cannot get out of my head.

Redrum by 21 Savage – This song sounds so good with a speaker, especially with the bass boosted. It is without a doubt one of those songs that I put on when I am getting up and ready. Having it on while I do my makeup really helps make my day.

Ain’t Missin’ You by Dylan Schneider – I am in love with this song. It’s the perfect song that just hits differently even when it isn’t the style of song I am in the mood for at that moment. I genuinely like the lyrics and the way the song sounds that I find it possible to overlook. It has become one of my top five go-to songs when I start playing music.

Music is such an important part of my day and having the ability to use it to help steer my mood in a direction is amazing. However, these songs have been stuck in my head, even on the days when I am over them completely. Yet, I still have love for them.