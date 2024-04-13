Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I would say I really enjoy scrolling through TikTok, but unfortunately, that means that sometimes those songs get stuck in my head. These songs play on repeat and I feel like this creates a little mental playlist. Here is the list of songs that have been stuck in my head, especially over the last few weeks.

Too Sweet by Hozier – This song obviously stuck, mostly because of its attraction through social media. It really is such a great song and I have no complaints about it playing on repeat as it is catchy.

Better Off by David J. – Another guilty pleasure song I got attached to through social media. It isn’t my favorite song, but it’s so catchy and it’s one of the songs that I cannot get out of my head.

Redrum by 21 Savage – This song sounds so good with a speaker, especially with the bass boosted. It is without a doubt one of those songs that I put on when I am getting up and ready. Having it on while I do my makeup really helps make my day.

Ain’t Missin’ You by Dylan Schneider – I am in love with this song. It’s the perfect song that just hits differently even when it isn’t the style of song I am in the mood for at that moment. I genuinely like the lyrics and the way the song sounds that I find it possible to overlook. It has become one of my top five go-to songs when I start playing music. 

Music is such an important part of my day and having the ability to use it to help steer my mood in a direction is amazing. However, these songs have been stuck in my head, even on the days when I am over them completely. Yet, I still have love for them.

Carley Ellis

Lasell '26

Carley is a member and events director of HerCampus, she is a forensic science major in her sophomore year at Lasell University. She is also a member of other clubs on campus such as the Forensic Science Association. In her spare time she likes to read, play video games, and pick up new hobbies such as doing her own nails.