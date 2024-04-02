The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know mine doesn’t. I mean, we all understand (those of us who wear bras at least) how the sizing works: cup size + band size = your size! Yet sizing is so often reduced to just a cup, even though an arbitrary cup size on its own doesn’t really have much meaning. Not that it matters to the creepy guy in your DMs, but it does matter when it comes to finding a comfy, supportive bra.

The cup sizeification of bra sizes is applied in all sorts of settings. For example, a concerning application of cup sizes as an exclusive indication of size is in breast augmentations or reductions. Depending on one’s band size, that letter could vary widely! This can set up miscommunication when it comes to a major surgery.

We all know women’s sizing is inconsistent in every other aspect, so I guess it’s to be expected that bras wouldn’t be any more accommodating. Another issue is that between band size and cup size, most typical “bra stores” actually offer really limited ranges, with bands not going any smaller than a 32 and cups not going any bigger than a DD. Even worse, some stores only offer bigger cup sizes with bigger band sizes (and vice versa). I won’t even get into the frustration I feel when I find a cute bra or bralette that only exists in S, M, and L, as if anyone can even figure out which one of those is supposed to fit with so many factors to consider. Like clothing sizes, there have been efforts to expand these offerings, but progress is slow.

Luckily, there are tools to help you figure out your best bra fit, and stores dedicated to offering extended sizing. #abrathatfits went viral on TikTok a few years ago following various creators explaining the band/cup relationships, how to put on a bra properly, and why the original method of determining bra shape isn’t often applicable these days. Freda, @fredazelvey on TikTok, created the A Bra That Fits Calculator, which helps people find their comfortable bra size. The calculator and communities created around A Bra That Fits help disprove the association of cup sizes with any one size.

Even once you’ve figured out your bra size – and the calculator is really only a starting point – finding bras in that size can be another story. Depending on your band or cup size, mainstream stores might not even offer them. For some reason, many of the most extensive bra options come from the UK, which adds another expense to consider for those of us living elsewhere, especially if you need to make returns for imperfect fit. That being said, brands like Curvy Kate, Freya, Panache, Cosabella, Chantelle, and Elomi all offer fairly extensive size options.

If you’ve never had a bra fit quite right, hopefully these tools will make finding the perfect fit easier, or at least a little less overwhelming. Happy bra shopping!