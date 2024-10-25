Romance Movies You Should Watch This Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is the perfect season to cozy up and watch romance movies. Dim your lights, put a facemask on, pop some popcorn, and turn on one of these autumn love stories. This time of year gets everyone wishing and wanting a love of their own, and movies like these show that true love can exist.

When Harry Met Sally

The rom-com, When Harry Met Sally, is extremely fall-coded. Most of the movie is set during autumn. There are scenes of the two characters walking through Central Park with the foliage dropping around them. The outfits in this movie could also give some inspiration to your own autumn wardrobe. It is a beautiful story of friendship and love throughout the years of life.

The Notebook

The Notebook could be seen as either a summer or fall movie, due to both seasons being portrayed. I normally rewatch this movie around this time each year, as it is my all-time favorite movie. The beginning parts of the movie are full of cozy scenes that get you dreaming of true love and old-style romance. The Notebook makes me want to dance in the street on a cool November night, with someone who loves me as much as Noah loved Alli.

Twilight Series

For obvious reasons, I had to put Twilight as one of the most important movies to watch in the fall season. It is a love triangle full of vampires and werewolves, set in the forests of Washington State. As cheesy as it is, this series will forever be a forbidden love that generations to come will watch. This would be a great movie to watch with friends on a rainy autumn night.

You’ve Got Mail This is a beautiful Rom-Com to watch on a brisk fall night. Mainly set in the fall, You’ve Got Mail is a story about a man who sends emails back and forth on an anonymous site to the woman who owns a small bookstore in New York City. One of his emails to her reads “Don’t you love New York in the fall?” This movie is a gradual story of a wonderful love story. It will make you want to spend a fall weekend in New York City, walking in and out of quaint bookstores and cafes.