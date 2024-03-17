The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In this article, I will be talking about my opinions on some of the recent musical comebacks of the K-pop industry. Also, I will be ranking them on a scale of one to ten. I have not listened to every song from this year’s comebacks but plan to.

Sugar Rush is stuck playing in my head because every verse that comes out of this song makes me feel like a sexy woman. Also, it makes me feel sweet and sour with the empowerment this song makes me feel. I do not know why, but this reminds me of the movie Ratatouille in the most beautiful way. I would play this when I am cleaning.

“Wife”, I might say, is a masterpiece. The way this song is written is so clever for the message they are sending out. The lyrics are based on how most men and society view women, like cleaning and cooking and mocking it. Following with the next song, “Super Lady” is perfect because it reminds me how women are super powerful and we can do everything. Plus the dance to the song feels like walking down a runway.

Out of the three songs above I would place them in the order of most to least favorite, “Born to Be,” “Mr. Vampire” and then “Untouchable.” However, they are all really close to likeness because of how well the songs were promoted and produced. Once again following the pattern of empowerment with the songs “Untouchable” and “Born to Be,” these songs make me feel like I could lift five times my weight. Also, all the dances to these songs are very fun to learn.

“Dash” (7/10) by NMIXX

I have not stopped singing the chorus of this song in a while. I will randomly pop off and start the chorus and my friends are like, “What are you doing?” NMIXX has grown on me a little, I am starting to like the fact that they combine two types of songs into one. Very unique.

Can I say that the dance for “Easy” is in fact not easy? However, I will still try because the song is a banger and can make anyone feel cool. “Smart” has been on my sister’s and mine playlists, we love it so much we both learned the dance and it is such a summer-coded song.

My girls have done it again! They created another song that automatically makes me want to jump up and dance because of how energetic it is. My theory is that with the recent concept change of making “girly” songs to more mature songs, they wanted to pay a little tribute to the old concept by creating this song. However, I love both concepts, and honestly Twice can pull off any concept.