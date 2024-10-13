Rating the Concerts I’ve Been to and Their Venues

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever debated going to a concert, but wondered if the artist would be worth it, or if the venue is going to be what you expect it to be or better? Only starting to go to concerts a little over a year ago, I made it my goal to go to as many of the venues in the New England area to see which venues are worth it. Tickets are expensive, so we must know if the show will be worth it.

Before getting into the ratings I must note that this is solely my opinion and the experiences I have had. I do not speak on anything that anyone else has experienced.

Personally, my music taste is all over the place and I am in no way an expert on concerts and or their venues. I only started going to concerts in July 2023 and from there, I found a new love in my life. I have only gone to four concerts, I know I still have so much to experience, but this has brought me a whole new form of joy and appreciation for life. These artists and concerts have put on shows that have changed my life.

Luke Combs at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA: 10/10

This show was a 10/10, given, he is my favorite artist of all time and his music has become my go to and has helped me through so much. This was the night that got cut short because of the rain, but I will always stand by the fact that this made the show so much better. I know it may have changed some people’s opinions since he did not get to play all of his songs, but for me, it was the greatest night of my life. For me, who I went with did not even impact the experience at all. Luke Combs put on the best show, no argument in my opinion, nothing could have made this night better. The stadium was also such an amazing experience. The only real negative to me was just the parking situation, but as someone who doesn’t mind walking, that didn’t bother me much at all. The volume, seats, getting in and out, the bathrooms, and everything else was a positive experience for me. Even the merch lines moved quickly and all the staff were so extremely kind. Thus, I would absolutely go to another concert here and for Luke Combs as well.

Carly Pearce at Citizens House of Blues, Boston, MA: 9/10

Again, another show that completely changed me. This show was such a healing experience for me. I would say it was a solid 9/10. I was ecstatic to experience the show and I don’t think there is a single bad seat in the house. You are in for such an experience when you attend these shows. The only part that made this concert not a 10/10 was that the lines for the merch got blurred with the lines for the drinks, it made the line move really slow and they just seemed like they could have used an extra hand. However, Carly Pearce herself put on a fantastic show. All emotions were felt and I for sure left feeling like I got the most from the experience.

Pitbull and T-Pain at Xfinity Center, Connecticut: 10/10

This was the most lively and best concert to go to as a college student. Everyone knows these two can perform, but until you experience it in person you truly have no clue. I will say T-Pain stole the show for me. The vibes were amazing and I left that show with no voice. I liked that my seats were on the lawn, I felt like this allowed me to dance with the person I went with and we had… the time of our lives… I had a smile on my face the entire show and the energy was so perfect. The only downside was getting in and out of the venue because it could be a little crowded. However, it is a concert I will never forget. Another 10/10

Jelly Roll at TD Garden: 10/10

Somehow another 10/10 show! This show brought me to tears. You can truly tell that he loves to perform and this is what he is meant to do. I actually did not expect the show to be as good as it was. But even his openers were amazing and the experience itself was different than any other show I had been to or even seen online. The Garden may or may not be one of my favorite venues. It is confusing, to say the least, but the sounds in the building and the view were the best they could be.

I am so excited to continue to experience living life in the moment and getting to see more venues in New England and keep making these memories with the people I love.