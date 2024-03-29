The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love Hozier and his music, especially his 2023 album, Unreal Unearth. On any given day, I will definitely listen to multiple songs from that album. So, when snippets of a new Hozier song and a possible EP started spreading around TikTok, I could not wait for official news. His new EP, Unheard, was released on March 22nd, and I am obsessed. It very much feels like an extension of Unreal Unearth, and they blend together almost seamlessly. Since Unreal Unearth was heavily inspired by the Divine Comedy, those influences are continued throughout Unheard. Now that I’ve listened to each of the songs, here is my ranking of them!

This song contains the snippet that went viral on TikTok. Hozier knows how to write a catchy chorus, and I was definitely singing this for days after first hearing it. One of my favorite Hozier lines is “There’s nothing sweeter than my baby” from “Work Song,” and to hear the shift from that to “You’re too sweet for me” was wild, in my opinion. After years of absolutely beautiful love songs, I’m kind of here for Hozier’s breakup era.

Another theme that Hozier often includes in his music is the concept of revolution or protest. A lot of his pieces reflect a political or social justice topic. I can see that theme very clearly reflected throughout “Empire Now.” I also read that this song is about the British Empire, and a closer look at the lyrics confirms this. Hozier’s rich vocals and the intensity of the instrumentals make this song top tier for me.

The first two tracks I’ve covered were rock, whereas “Wildflower and Barley” is more of a folk piece. The nature-inspired imagery combined with the beautiful blend of Hozier and Allison Russell’s voices creates yet another soulful song. It’s a very calming and laid-back piece that feels seasonally appropriate as we transition into springtime.

Finally, I finish out my ranking with this soaring ballad, coincidentally also the last song on the EP. I love the subtle wordplay with the title, which could be interpreted literally as “fare well,” as in someone’s physical state, or “farewell,” as a goodbye of sorts. This song also has a more folk vibe, and slowly builds, with the instrumentals and Hozier’s voice rising in unison. All of the songs on this EP are incredible, so definitely don’t count this one out.