Hello everyone. This is one of my favorite articles that I’ve written to date. It’s a little bit unhinged and weird, but it was SO much fun to write. I’m personally obsessed with the trend where people draw objects as “real” people, it’s pretty much just drawing objects as hot characters, and I decided to write an article in a similar style to that. I wanted to write about objects that I think would take you on a *good* date. I don’t mean a date where halfway through you are looking for the nearest exit, I mean the date you never want to end. And so, I have compiled the list; a list that I think is both accurate and just unhinged enough to bring a smile to your face.

Dr. Pepper Soda

Starting off strong! Dr. Pepper is the soda, how many people have you asked what their favorite soda is and they say, Dr. Pepper? I’m going to assume a lot. Dr. Pepper would take you to a candlelight dinner in a fancy garden and then give you a whole bouquet of roses.

Ladders

This one might seem a little strange or a little random, but trust me. Think about it. I’m not talking about step-stools or tiny ladders, I mean those big ladders you see in vast libraries that are made of polished wood and are beautiful and shiny. Those ladders would take you on a museum date, but not like an art museum, I mean a fun science museum where you both would get to mess around and learn the whole day.

Books

I feel like no one is going to disagree with me on this. Even if it’s a history book, a textbook, or the encyclopedia- it would somehow surprise you with a pretty good date. I feel like a book would most likely take you on an activity for a date; maybe ice skating, bowling, or going to an arcade. They would want to do something where you get to interact together.

Rotary Phones/Flip Phones

Going a little old school with this one, but there is just something so classy about a rotary phone or a flip phone. They would absolutely take you on the most adorable picnic date that you would never forget. Definitely marriage material.

Candles Do I need to say much? They smell good, they look pretty, and they create a nice atmosphere. Candles know what a good date is and they would not hold back at all. Even after the first date, they would continue to surprise you each time with an even better one. Just imagine your dream date, and that’s it. That’s what a candle would do for you.