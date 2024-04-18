The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Smosh is an American YouTube sketch comedy channel that started with two best friends, Ian Hecox, and Anthony Padilla. They became so popular that they began creating new channels such as Smosh Games (gaming content such as video and board games), Smosh Pit (variety show content), and El Smosh (the original Smosh channel but in Spanish).

I started watching Smosh in 2015 and started watching the music videos. The first music video I recall watching was Smash Rap. This interested me because I was just starting to get into gaming and it is a song about the game Super Smash Bros, which I was a huge fan of. After that video, I subscribed to the channel and did a marathon of watching every video sketch possible and fell in love with the comedy of that time. Also, I would binge-watch some videos on their channels, and the new cast that was added. I became well-immersed in the universe they have created. Some of my favorite series were Maricraft, Seriously Super Stupid Sleepover, Part Timers, and Food Battle. I even got the mobile game for Food Battle!

I continued watching until 2017, this is due to multiple reasons. I started to watch fewer videos due to the censorship increase and lack of creativity which was the cause of the new parent company taking over the content. Another reason was that my interest had shifted when I got into K-pop and Anime. Lastly, the channel did not feel the same since Anthony left the channel due to personal reasons. With my attention now on other interests and hobbies it had been a while since I was fully immersed with the channels and videos.

What got me back into Smosh was the announcement that both Ian and Anthony had bought Smosh back in June of 2023. Now with Smosh being an independent entity I wanted to see if the magic from older videos was back and honestly it is but with a bit of a mature comedy; which makes sense because it has been years since it first started. I started to watch the Smosh Reddit video and then began watching sketches again. Now I have been binge-watching all of the videos posted within the last year.

It feels nice to watch these videos since a lot of the older cast get to make references to old Smosh and the lore behind it to the newer cast. It’s a good balance of old and new so I am having fun with them and I’m glad Ian and Anthony were able to become co-owners again. I would recommend Smosh to everyone but especially to the people who have previously watched Smosh before because you might find that spark again.