My Favorite “Unsexy” Products That Get the Job Done

If your TikTok feed looks anything like mine, you’ve probably heard of or seen the “unsexy products” trend by now. This trend is all about the products people use that may not have aesthetically cute packaging or are well-known, but work extremely well. I love a product with adorable packaging as much as the next person, but tons of great products out there deserve some love! Here are some of my favorite “unsexy” products that never fail to get the job done.

Micellar Water

I love using Micellar Water because it has multiple uses and leaves me feeling clean without being too harsh or stripping. I use it to remove my makeup at night or when I’m doing my makeup if I mess up. It works so well compared to other makeup removers I’ve tried because it will get every bit of makeup off my face every single time, guaranteed.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub

This body scrub is a holy grail for anyone who’s ever struggled with bumpy, uneven skin. I love and use multiple First Aid Beauty products, and they’re absolutely magic. Now don’t get me wrong, I’ve used plenty of sugar scrubs in my day, but nothing compares to how well this scrub works. It is safe for sensitive skin and contains glycolic and lactic acids. My skin is so much smoother after I use it, and it works wonders getting rid of keratosis pilaris, or little bumps on the skin. This is easily an everything-shower staple for me.

TheraBreath Mouthwash

As someone who hates going to the dentist with a passion, this mouthwash is a godsend. I’ve needed to start developing better oral hygiene habits for a while, and incorporating this mouthwash into my routine has helped so much. Using it twice a day after brushing my teeth has made a world of difference in how clean my teeth feel. This mouthwash helps with common dental concerns such as bad breath, gum health, dry mouth, and tooth sensitivity. There’s also a variety of flavors, so there’s something for everyone.

Hero Cosmetics Hydrocolloid Patches

I’ve struggled with acne for years now, and I would be lost without my pimple patches. I tend to pick at my skin, so covering up a pimple with one of these patches stops me from picking while also working to get rid of the blemish. What I love about Hero Cosmetics specifically is that in addition to pimple patches, they also make patches for the nose, forehead, and chin. These are so great at removing excess oils and shrinking pimples and are oh-so-satisfying to take off.