As a college student, I am always busy with some sort of work; whether it’s homework, internship work, or actual work. I can never complete work without some sort of noise in the background, usually music, and I have a set of three specific playlists I love to use. I’m not going to gatekeep and am absolutely going to recommend these playlists in this article. All three of them are very different from each other, but they definitely get the job done.

UnNecessarily AgrEssive PiAnO by MeganLeeStallion

Now, I know the name is a little funky, but this playlist is amazing if you’re into classical music. Honestly, even if you’re not into classical music you may still enjoy it. The creator put together a list of “aggressive” classical songs, where even if you don’t usually like classical music, you’ll find yourself enjoying these. I love to listen to this playlist when I need to be in focus mode, especially since some of my favorite classical pieces are on it.

Celeste (Original Soundtrack) by Lena Raine

This playlist is actually the soundtrack for a video game called Celeste. You do not need to play Celeste to enjoy this soundtrack, which is gorgeous. Each song is unique and very satisfying to listen to. Of course, the whole experience is enhanced when you know the actual game, but it’s also the perfect background music to do work too.

Mario music that makes me work at LIGHT speed by sodes Any songs from Mario Games, in my opinion, are the KEY to working as fast as possible. If you’re in need of finishing an assignment before midnight or cramming last minute for an exam, this playlist is absolute gold. Anytime I’m panicking about an assignment, I turn on this playlist and work at hyperspeed.