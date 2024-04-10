My Favorite Hair Products for Thick Hair

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thick, long hair can feel difficult to maintain and take proper care of. If you find yourself struggling with this, you are not alone. For all my thick hair girlies, here is a list of my favorite products to use, in and out of the shower.

Pantene Shampoo and Conditioner

I have been using Pantene products for years now, and have found that it leaves my hair feeling clean, nourished, and smooth. I am always sure to shampoo my hair twice, as the first wash rinses away the dirt and oil, but the second wash is what nourishes your hair. Pantene’s mission is to make healthy hair their top priority. Their products also use safe ingredients for both humans and the environment and are tested to ensure long-lasting safety.

Native Shampoo and Conditioner

I have been hearing a lot about Native products for a long time, especially since their new line of Girl Scout scents came out. I just recently began trying their shampoo and conditioner last month. I like to switch out the brands I use because it is good for your hair not to get used to one product. I am currently loving their cucumber and mint scent. This brand was founded to create clean, aluminum-free deodorant, and eventually branched out to create other body and hair products that are clean and safe for you.

OGX Coconut Milk Serum

Back to the basics. Just plain, old Coconut Serum. I use this as soon as I get out of the shower, while my hair is still wet. I usually use two pumps, lather it in my hands, and apply it through my hair, mostly focusing on the ends. This product really helps to repair split ends and keep your long, thick hair healthy and smooth. For as long as I have been using this, I have noticed that my hair is always shiny, and less frizzy.

Bed Head After Party

I received this as a Christmas gift and I now use it after every hair wash. After Party helps to smoothen my hair, and smells wonderful while doing it. Something I love about this cream is that it does not feel heavy in my hair, and does not leave any oily or thick feeling. After Party Smoothing Cream fights off frizz, and is a great product to use if you enjoy styling your hair.

It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product

The last step in my normal hair care routine is the It’s a 10 Leave In Conditioner. The best benefits of this product for thick hair are its detangling ability, replacing protein, preventing split ends, and reducing frizz. This product is also able to protect from UV rays and thermal heat. It is a great and easy product to use if you like to blow dry, curl, or straighten your hair with heat.

Sometimes it can feel impossible to take care of your thick locks of hair. However, adding these simple products into your routine can reduce the hassle and stress of caring for and nourishing your hair. Following these steps has also gained me compliments on how good my hair smells.