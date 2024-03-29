The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have four top fast food restaurants that make me jump for joy. My first one is Subway. Subway has always been my favorite. Every time me and my family would pick fast food for dinner it was always Subway. It’s my favorite because of the healthier menu options and affordable prices. I also really like their cookies, especially the chocolate chip cookies. When they announced the foot long cookie, I was so excited. I really appreciate that I can customize my sandwich however I want because I am such a picky eater. Subway is perfect for me after a long day at work when I don’t want to make dinner. It will always be my go-to for fast food.

My second choice for fast food would be Dunkin Donuts. My favorite thing on the menu is the Energy Punches, specifically the strawberry flavor. It’s when they mix Rockstar and strawberry syrup. I also find the breakfast selection very delicious. My go-tos are the egg and cheese Wake-Up Wraps. The affordability and tastiness of Dunkin keeps me going back.

My third choice is Taco Bell. I’m not a huge fan of their food but I love the Baja Blast. My normal order is two Cheesy Rolls Ups which are only a dollar a piece and a large Baja Blast.

My fourth fast food restaurant that I wouldn’t say is my favorite but I always end up at is McDonalds. It’s open late, it’s conveniently close and it’s affordable. My go to is a six-piece of chicken nuggets with fries and BBQ sauce with a large Sprite. Their Sprite is just so good; I’m not sure why, but it just tastes better than regular sprite. I try not to eat a lot of fast food but these are definitely my go-tos.