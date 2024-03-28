My Favorite Budget Friendly Drinks (21+)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have only been 21 for a little over a month, so take this with a grain of salt. But as a broke college student who hates the taste of alcohol, let me bestow upon y’all some cheap and tasty drink ideas.

Cranberry Central

I totally made that name up, my girlfriend made this for me as one of my first drinks and I couldn’t taste any of the alcohol. All you need is a cranberry ginger ale and some cranberry liqueur. The thickness of the liqueur meshes really well with the carbonation of the ginger ale. A bottle of the liqueur is $27. Again, as someone who hates the taste of alcohol, I know New Amsterdam and Smirnoff are usually cheaper, but at the price of my tastebuds, it’s not worth it to me. I feel for the amount of alcohol you get, this is a fair price. If you don’t like ginger ale, or carbonation, I recommend using orange juice, a great substitute!

Tito’s Soda

Similar to above, grab your favorite soda and add a shot… or two, of some Tito’s. The small bottle of Tito’s is like $17, so this one is more budget friendly than the first.

Classic College Kid

This is a classic, budget friendly, and semi tasty drink. Not that it tastes like alcohol, but maybe the flavor is not as great as the above options. Grab yourself a Mike’s Hard Lemonade Bottle, drink the length of the neck of the bottle and then fill with your choice of vodka. Perhaps a lemonade based vodka, but Tito’s would be fine here as well. A six pack of Mikes is just over $10, you really can’t beat that.

I hope these help anyone who is working with a budget or new to the drink scene! Remember to stay safe and drink responsibly!