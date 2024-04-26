The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who lives a very fashionable, colorful and maximalist life, aesthetics are everything to me. Any aesthetic that makes my heart do a backflip becomes a part of my list of lovable aesthetics, and that’s what I’ll be talking about here today! I hope someone reading this will be able to discover a new aesthetic they’ll love.

Frutiger Metro: This aesthetic was created in the early 2000s but later died in the 2010s. It involved lots of bright colors, flat designs, blooming effects and humanism. This aesthetic was used in many sources of media, especially with Windows 7 and 8. If you would like the best examples of Frutiger Metro, watch both of the intros from The Amazing World of Gumball on Cartoon Network, a couple of episodes from another show called The Fresh Beat Band, and old iPod commercials from the 2000s, specifically 2006. Some songs even have some great examples of Frutiger Metro like “Sleepyhead” by Passion Pit; that song is basically THE frutiger metro song.

Utopian Scholastic: I believe that this is one of the most nostalgic since this aesthetic was popular during our younger school years. Created in the 80s, this aesthetic is surrounded by scientific elements such as dinosaurs, ancient Egypt, and many other elements surrounding the learning topics of social studies or science. The best things to look up for this aesthetic would be looking at old Eyewitness textbooks, scientific textbooks and documentaries from the 80s and early 2000s and I Spy books.

Biscuit Girl: One of my personal favorite aesthetics, Biscuit Girl is an aesthetic without an original starting date/year that I know of. But the key elements are biscuit cookies, chocolate, and sweets in general and has a very feminine style. There’s another aesthetic similar called Choco Girl, which is like Biscuit Girl but surrounded by chocolate. The best that I know about this aesthetic is that it was connected with the Choco Girl aesthetic when it was created on Tumblr and/or Pinterest. The best way to find ideas for both Biscuit Girl and Choco Girl are on Pinterest and possibly YouTube.

Global Village Coffeehouse: One of the top aesthetics that I miss constantly. Global Village Coffeehouse originated in the late 80s and died in the 2000s. Its elements involved warm and/or earth toned colors such as oranges, reds, yellows and browns. The artstyle surrounded in this aesthetic were cultural and bohemian while being inspired by African cultures. The way people and objects were drawn as part of this would be similar to geometry. The best ways to find pieces of Global Village Coffeehouse would most definitely be how Panera Bread looked in the 2000s, certain stores such as Wolfgang Puck, and digital art like the cover for Adobe Acrobat 5.0.