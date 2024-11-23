My Dream Thanksgiving Menu

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a major foodie, Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. Also as a major foodie, I have opinions on dishes that should (and shouldn’t) be on the menu. If I were to design a dream Thanksgiving menu, the following is what I would include. Just a warning: my favorite parts of the meal are carbs and dessert!

Meat: Ham (and Turkey, but that’s optional)

I know, turkey is the more common Thanksgiving dish. Strangely enough, I used to love turkey growing up. However, over time, the smell of the turkey my parents always buy grossed me out enough to the point where I won’t eat it. I’ll eat a small amount of Thanksgiving turkey, but not enough to count as a reason to buy an entire turkey. I’ll also eat the occasional processed turkey at Subway or other chain sandwich shops, but that’s about it.

However, ham is the best Thanksgiving meat in my opinion. Especially if the edges are candied. The sweet edges and thick cut middle taste delectable altogether. If I had it my way, all the fat on the ham would be trimmed prior to serving. I definitely don’t want a grizzly bite of ham or turkey. The fat was another reason why I stopped liking turkey.

Carb (part 1): Stuffing

Every Thanksgiving, I look for stuffing. It’s the number one dish I look forward to, and the first dish I’ll get seconds of. The bread cubes, the flavor of the stock, and the tiny amounts of vegetables to consider it to be “healthy” – it’s glorious. In my ideal stuffing, there has to be no pecans. Not only am I allergic to pecans, but they just have a weird texture in stuffing. Don’t come at me if you like them!

Carb (part 2): Sweet Potato Casserole (with brown sugar topping or marshmallow)

For a past Thanksgiving, I prepared mashed sweet potatoes and a brown sugar topping. It was a hit, and of course I went in for seconds. I highly recommend trying the brown sugar topping, but marshmallows are just as delicious! To make the recipe healthier, leave out the dairy products (still include the butter, perhaps) and let the potatoes shine!

Carb (part 3): My mom’s Kugel

We’re a Jewish family. My mom has had a kugel recipe in her family for three generations now. She makes it for Jewish holidays like Rosh Hashannah and Passover, but she’s made it for Thanksgiving on occasion. It has the perfect combo of egg noodles and eggy, cottage cheese-y mixture. The kugel takes effort to make, but the rewards in eating make up for it tremendously.

Carb (part 4): Dinner Rolls

I love bread. That’s the reason dinner rolls are here! I recommend getting rolls from a bakery if you live near one (like my family does!) We live near Iggy’s Bread Of The World, and we got a wheel of francese rolls for a past Thanksgiving. They’re so delectable, and they only add to the meal!

Vegetable (part 1): Sautéed (and Honey Glazed) Carrots

I’m picky when it comes to vegetables. I don’t like broccoli, I don’t like green beans, and I don’t like brussels sprouts. However, turn broccoli into a creamy soup and turn brussels sprout skins into chips – and those are two appetizers that I would eat!

Carrots are my favorite vegetable that I’ll eat in any way they are prepared. If I were planning a Thanksgiving menu, I would definitely include them. Sautéed honey glazed carrots are incredible! It’s very kid friendly as well, so if there’s a picky eater in your family, they will hopefully like this dish too.

Vegetable (part 2): Simple Salad

To add to the carrots and create a satisfying and fresh crunch on my menu – I would also serve a simple salad! I recommend a salad with lettuce and/or kale, and diced pepper. In addition, adding cubed avocado, croutons, crispy chickpeas, or sunflower seeds, and/or dried fruit would elevate the salad. It depends on your tastes, but that’s what I’d put in my salad!

Dessert (part 1): Apple Pie

On to the dessert, the best part! You can’t have Thanksgiving without apple pie. I don’t make the rules. I’d choose apple pie over pumpkin pie any day (sorry to all you pumpkin lovers out there, it’s still a good pie!). Add some vanilla ice cream on top and you got yourself a delectable dessert!

Dessert (part 2): My Banana Bread

My banana bread recipe is based off of Joy’s Banana Bread from AllRecipes, but with my own spin. I add a teaspoon of vanilla and a half a cup or so of chocolate chips into mine to bring it over the top. Every time I serve it at a family gathering or just for my parents, it’s a big crowd pleaser! I’m making it for my Thanksgiving this year and I’m really excited. There’s something so heartwarming about others enjoying something you bake.

Dessert (part 3): Chocolate Pudding Pie

I’m a big chocoholic, and couldn’t leave well enough alone with the chocolate chips in my banana bread. Chocolate pudding pie is so delectable and dreamy, and I wish it was a more common Thanksgiving pie! I would have chocolate pudding pie and apple pie as the two pies served at my dream Thanksgiving meal. Why have one slice of one pie when you could have one of different kinds? It’s a big food holiday, after all!

There are a few other Thanksgiving dishes I would rotate into this lineup, including mashed potatoes instead of sweet potatoes and sweet corn casserole instead of the kugel. Any combination goes. I hope your Thanksgiving menu is delicious, regardless of what your tastes and preferences are!