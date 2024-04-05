My Completely Random Spring/Summer Trend Predictions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

Listen, I am not a fashion guru. I think I dress moderately trendy, but that’s just because I get all of my inspiration from Pinterest. That’s all to say, I’m not really keeping up with niche trends every season. However, I really enjoy weird and strange fashion and am always interested to see what cool new looks people will put together. I figured it would be kind of funny to predict some completely random trends I would love to see.

Solarpunk

While you might have heard of Steampunk before (think gears, brass, and lots of round goggles), chances are you may not know Solarpunk. In the Solarpunk aesthetic, technology mixes with a thriving ecosystem. Solarpunk fashion is rooted in sustainability and practicality. There are a lot of natural earth tones and farming clothing in Solarpunk, and I can just see people putting together some amazingly layered Spring outfits.

New Wave Makeup

Similar to Solarpunk, New Wave is not only a fashion aesthetic but an entire art, music, and cultural movement. It was most popular in the 70s and 80s but still persists in alternative circles today. It has close ties to traditional Goth style and lines between the two styles. One of the most lasting iconography of the New Wave is the makeup style the movement inspired. New Wave makeup typically includes white foundation, bright colors, and intense lines. I would absolutely love to see people rocking neon pink blush and intense undereye

Wedge Flip Flops

Ok…hear me out! For those of us who wear all black no matter the season, it can be hard to find a fun shoe that isn’t a massive, sweaty platform. Taking that into account, and the resurgence of Y2K fashion, I think there is a basis to see some wedge flip-flops in trend! I think they are more fun than regular flip-flops, and there are so many fun bedazzled options. Some of them get really tall, which those who prefer high platforms will enjoy.

Food Accessories

Spring and Summer are times of splendor, and what better way to celebrate the season than with delicious accessories. Even if it doesn’t fit your usual aesthetic, this time of year is a great excuse to branch out and add some funky flair to your look. Maybe some lemon earrings or a grilled cheese necklace. This trend can also be easy to DIY if you find miniatures at craft stores or dry and preserve your own fruits!