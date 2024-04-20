The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boston is an amazing area to spend a birthday, with lots of amazing restaurants, activities and other fun places to visit. This year, my birthday fell on Marathon Monday, so I had a long weekend to celebrate. Here are some of the things I did to make it a perfect birthday!

Dinner in the North End:

My friend also had her birthday the same weekend as mine, so we had dinner with all our friends in the North End. This area of Boston is my absolute favorite. We treated ourselves at Mamma Maria, right near the Paul Revere House. The room was dimly lit, and we felt very fancy. We decided to make it even more fun by dressing up, and taking cute photos. I had a delicious meat pasta, and warmed bread. After, we went to Bova’s Bakery and I treated myself to a sweet treat: chocolate covered strawberries.

Brunch:

Brunch is my personal favorite meal to indulge in, so this weekend I went out to brunch twice! One morning I celebrated with my mom, and another morning I celebrated with my good friends. I think brunch can be a fun and comfortable way to spend time with people you love while also eating some good food.

Marathon Monday:

Having my birthday land on Marathon Monday was a very exciting way to spend the day. My friends and I woke up early to get breakfast, and then took lots of pictures together. The marathon runs right through my school, so we were able to walk down the street and cheer on all the runners. Later on, we ate hot dogs and ice cream in the quad and danced to our school’s radio station.

Overall, spending my birthday in Boston allowed me to participate in so many exciting moments with my friends and family.