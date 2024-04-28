Money-Making Ideas for Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Making money over the summer can be stressful for older high school and college students – High School Musical 2 taught us all about it. And while we can’t all get jobs at fancy country clubs with our chums, there are options if you’re looking to save up, or even just to make a little bit of spending money.

A regular shmegular part-time job

The first is fairly simple, but not always the most fun. For one, getting a job these days, even part-time, isn’t always as easy as it used to be, what with some entry-level jobs wanting five years of experience and a degree. Plus, doing grueling or monotonous work for minimum wage isn’t always exciting. But in the wise words of Troy Bolton, “I’m sure we can find/a way to have fun/while we get this job done” (side note: I always find it amusing that Troy’s friends are deeply upset to find out that they have to work…at their job…).

Paid internships

This is a great way to not only make money but to gain experience in your relevant field. While some still view internships as a way to get free labor in exchange for “experience”, I feel like (and hope) paid internships are becoming more common, and some schools and organizations have programs that pay you a stipend if the company won’t pay you themselves.

Product testing

There are programs you can sign up for that will compensate you for trying out food or different products. Honestly, getting to eat free food and get paid for it is a pretty sweet deal; the tricky part is just finding a program near you.

Babysitting or petsitting

This one is a classic and also extends to any favors people might be willing to pay you for: lawnmowing, cleaning, you name it! Summer is always when I see high school and college-aged folks posting on Nextdoor offering up their services, and there are bound to be people who could use a hand. I once even saw someone offering to pay people to water their plants!

Content creation

Content creation is a genuine source of income for lots of people these days, so if you’re comfortable on camera or recording yourself, it can be worth thinking about. The nice thing about content creation is that it can be as intense or low-commitment as you want, though of course it usually takes a certain amount of views/engagement before you can make revenue.

Creative side hustle

If you’re skilled at any crafts, summertime can be the perfect time to monetize a hobby. Sometimes monetizing hobbies can be a slippery slope, but if you’ve got extra time on your hands during a long break, you can make money doing something you love!

Selling clothes

Maybe you have an overflowing wardrobe full of clothes you don’t wear, or you’ve got an excellent eye for cute clothes at the thrift or “buy the pound” locations. With so many reselling apps today, it can be pretty easy to make a bit of money if you know what you’re doing. Depop, eBay, Mercari, and Facebook Marketplace can all be good options depending on what you’re selling. These (especially Facebook Marketplace) can also be great ways to get rid of unwanted dorm furniture without throwing away perfectly good items! As a side note, if you’re just looking to get some new pieces in your wardrobe, look for clothing swaps in your area!