The 2000s and 2010s are my favorite times when it comes to movies. The outfits, the storylines, the characters and the casting was absolutely everything to me. I don’t remember watching too many iconic movies, but it doesn’t hurt to try and let you guys know some of the most iconic movies from the 2000s and 2010s in my opinion. So, in this article today, I’ll be listing iconic movies from live action to animation. Maybe this will help some find something to watch over spring break. Let’s begin.

Bratz: Any Bratz movie is iconic, really. The music, the slang, the outfits, everything in every Bratz movie is and always will be iconic down to the bone, as long as the live action movie isn’t involved, of course. But the outfits in that movie were cute, not gonna lie.

Legally Blonde: What ISN’T iconic about Legally Blonde? The fact that a super stylish woman was able to become a lawyer and could go out into the world and show the stuck up people that she can be whoever she wants to be without losing who she is and her sense of style was iconic. Absolute icon from an iconic movie and forever will be one for future women in the law business.

Charlie’s Angels: The casting for Charlie’s Angels will forever go down in history for being iconic. Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu were down right the most perfect and the most iconic angels I’ve ever seen, besides Victoria’s Secret models of course. Plus, the soundtrack that involves Destiny’s Child and their song “Independent Woman” is top tier.

Monster High: Monster High has always been iconic ever since they started their web series on YouTube. The idea of famous monsters having children and them going to high school together, especially with style? Yes please! They were one of the most iconic doll franchises in the 2010s and are still iconic to this day. The grip that Monster High had on me and other people, not only because of the dolls themselves, but with the fashion, the outfits, the music, the characters, the existence of Monster High overall will stay iconic.

Mean Girls: Did you honestly think that I wouldn’t put Mean Girls in this list? As if! This list wouldn’t be complete if this highly iconic movie wasn’t in here. Not only were the outfits in this movie so fetch, but the creation of this movie will forever be seen as one of the top iconic movies of all time, especially for the 2000s. This movie even made me scared to go to high school because I thought that I would be put in Cady’s shoes immediately, or at least be dealt with by the mean girls the same way they were in this movie.

Pitch Perfect: Who would forget about Pitch Perfect? The covers from this franchise are to die for and the performances are absolutely iconic. But the most iconic part of this franchise? It was Rebel Wilson playing Patricia. Every time she was on screen, my stomach would hurt, I would even repeat the things she said because of how funny they were to say. She was crowned “Most Iconic” in my heart.